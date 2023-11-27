Bettor makes $200K wager on Bears-Vikings Monday night game

The Vikings are consensus 3-point home favorites over the Bears, and the consensus total is 44. Minnesota has won the last five meetings with Chicago.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3), Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) and Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) join in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Vikings have covered the spread in six consecutive games, and a big bettor at Caesars Sportsbook is counting on them to cover again on “Monday Night Football.”

The gambler made a $200,000 wager on Minnesota -3 over Chicago.

The Vikings (6-5, 7-3-1 against the spread, 3-8 over/under) have won the last five meetings with the Bears, including a 19-13 victory at Chicago on Oct. 15. Minnesota had a five-game winning streak snapped in last week’s 21-20 loss at Denver as a 2½-point underdog.

The Bears (3-8, 4-5-2 ATS, 7-4 over/under) have lost three of their past four games, including a 31-26 defeat at Detroit last time out. But they’re on a 2-1-1 ATS run.

The Vikings are consensus 3-point favorites, and the consensus total is 44, with the number at 43½ at South Point and Station Casinos on Sunday night.

Minnesota has gone under in seven of its last nine games, and Chicago has gone under in three of its last four.

Unders on “Monday Night Football” are on a 16-2 run overall and 12-1 this season. Also, the unders on “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” are on a combined 22-3 run.

The Bears are +135 on the money line at Stations.

Only 112 entries remain in the hunt for the $9.2 million prize in the $1,000-entry Circa Survivor contest. Thirty-two need the Vikings to win to survive to Week 13.

Favorites are 12-3 ATS in NFL Week 12.

