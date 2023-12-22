58°F
Betting

Bettor sells Brock Purdy NFL MVP ticket for record price

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 12:53 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A bettor made $125,000 from a wager without ever cashing the ticket.

The unidentified gambler sold their $2,000 bet to win $200,000 (100-1) on Brock Purdy to win the NFL MVP award on PropSwap for $125,000.

The 49ers quarterback is the odds-on -200 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook and as high as -235 elsewhere.

The buyer on PropSwap, an online secondary market for active sports bets, is paying $125,000 to collect $202,000, which equates to odds of -162.

“The price of -162 is truly the best in the world on this bet,” PropSwap co-founder Luke Pergande said in a text message. “Not to mention, many books not allowing for a wager this large to be placed on the event, with this few games remaining.

“The seller has turned $2,000 into $125,000 with three games to go on the Niners schedule. We’re happy to assist both sides of this transaction in a favorable outcome.”

The previous record sale on PropSwap (@PropSwap) was $57,000 paid by sports media personalities “Cousin Sal” Iacono and Clay Travis for an $8,000 wager to win $160,000 (20-1) on the Saints to win the 2019 Super Bowl.

Sportsbooks are on the hook for seven figures if Purdy wins the award. The final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, aka Mr. Irrelevant, Purdy is the largest liability at Caesars Sportsbook, which took wagers on him of $75,000 to win $412,500 (+550) and $25,000 to win $250,000 (10-1), among others.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

