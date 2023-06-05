98°F
Betting

Bettor settles for $70K rather than risk $764K parlay win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball next to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball next to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A bettor who needed the Panthers to win the Stanley Cup and the Heat to win the NBA title to turn $41.25 into $763,835.33 cashed out the four-team parlay Monday for $70,429.98.

The Barstool Sportsbook bettor hit the first two legs of the parlay in April on the under (9) of an Orioles-Nationals game and Zizou Bergs (-134) over Patrick Kypson in a tennis match on the ATP Challenger Tour in Tallahassee, Florida.

The other two legs of the 18,517-to-1 long shot were on Miami to win it all at 80-1 and on Florida at 70-1.

After the Heat beat the Nuggets on Sunday night to even the NBA Finals at one game apiece, the gambler cashed out for more than $70,000.

The Golden Knights, who beat the Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, or Denver can help the bettor feel better about their decision to cash out by claiming the crown.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

