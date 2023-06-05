Bettor settles for $70K rather than risk $764K parlay win

A bettor who needed the Panthers to win the Stanley Cup and the Heat to win the NBA title to turn $41.25 into $763,835.33 cashed out the four-team parlay for $70,429.98.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball next to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Barstool Sportsbook bettor hit the first two legs of the parlay in April on the under (9) of an Orioles-Nationals game and Zizou Bergs (-134) over Patrick Kypson in a tennis match on the ATP Challenger Tour in Tallahassee, Florida.

The other two legs of the 18,517-to-1 long shot were on Miami to win it all at 80-1 and on Florida at 70-1.

After the Heat beat the Nuggets on Sunday night to even the NBA Finals at one game apiece, the gambler cashed out for more than $70,000.

The Golden Knights, who beat the Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, or Denver can help the bettor feel better about their decision to cash out by claiming the crown.

