Bettor turns $10 parlay into $185K on ‘National Tight Ends Day’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, celebrates with guard Dominick Puni (77) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

A bettor turned $10 into $185,211.36 after hitting a nine-leg touchdown scorer parlay on “National Tight Ends Day.”

The gambler at FanDuel Sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, used tight ends on all nine legs of the parlay: Kyle Pitts, Cade Otton, Mark Andrews, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Atlanta’s Pitts and Tampa Bay’s Otton each scored in the first quarter of the Falcons’ 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Detroit’s LaPorta scored in the second quarter of the Lions’ 52-14 rout of the Titans. Buffalo’s Kincaid scored in the second quarter of the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Seahawks, and Kansas City’s Kelce scored in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-20 triumph over the Raiders.

Baltimore’s Andrews and Cleveland’s Njoku each scored in the third quarter of the Browns’ 29-24 victory over the Ravens.

Green Bay’s Kraft scored early in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ 30-27 win over the Jaguars.

Fittingly, the bettor cashed the ticket, an 18,521 to 1 long shot, on “Sunday Night Football” when San Francisco’s Kittle scored in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 30-24 win over the Cowboys.

The informal event was born in San Francisco in 2018 after former 49ers tight end Garrett Celek caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from former Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, dragging two defenders into the end zone for the score.

“We were on the sidelines after Celek’s score when Jimmy asked, ‘What is it, like National Tight Ends Day?’” Kittle recalled to 49ers.com. “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s National Tight Ends Day. It’s a holiday. Tight ends all over the league are scoring touchdowns.’ That’s how it came to be. We just kind of rolled with it.”

Kittle then started calling every game day “National Tight Ends Day.” The NFL heard about it and officially christened the fourth Sunday in October “National Tight Ends Day.”

This bettor is certainly glad they did.

“Put this ticket in the Hall of Fame,” FanDuel posted on X (@FDSportsbook) above an image of the parlay.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

