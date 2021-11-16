76°F
Bettor turns $20 into $47K on football parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 4:45 am
 
Updated November 16, 2021 - 6:21 am
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Michigan State defensive end Jacub P ...
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) and linebacker Itayvion Brown (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A WynnBET bettor turned $20 into $46,875.87 on Saturday when they hit a 12-team college football parlay.

The gambler played the favorites and totals on five games and also took two underdogs.

Here are the 12 legs of the parlay, which was placed in Tennessee and was a 2,343-1 long shot:

— UL Lafayette -6½

— UL Lafayette-Troy Over 48 (Lafayette won 35-21)

— Michigan State -11½

— Michigan State-Maryland Under 61½ (Michigan State won 40-21)

— Tulsa -3

— Tulsa-Tulane U56 (Tulsa won 20-13)

— Notre Dame -6½

— Notre Dame-Virginia U63 (Notre Dame won 28-3)

— Oklahoma State -12

— Oklahoma State-Texas Christian O54 (Oklahoma State won 63-17)

— UNR +3 (UNR lost to San Diego State 23-21)

— Utah State +4 (Utah State beat San Jose State 48-17)

The closest call was the Michigan State-Maryland game barely staying under the total of 61½. The Spartans scored a touchdown to take a 40-21 lead with 10:34 left. An extra point would’ve pushed the game over, but Michigan State went for two and failed when the pass fell incomplete.

UNR trailed the Aztecs 17-7 in the second half before rallying to take a 21-20 lead. San Diego State settled for a go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 1:21 left.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

