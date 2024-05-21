What are the betting odds for 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate?

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to participate in two presidential debates, the first coming on June 27 at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

The betting line on which candidate will win the first debate opened at pick’em at BetOnline.ag, an offshore sportsbook that operates illegally in the U.S. The two were each listed at -120.

Heavy action on Trump caused the book to make him a -140 favorite, with Biden becoming an even-money underdog.

“Obviously, the majority of America believes Biden stands no chance against Trump in a debate,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty said. “And we’re seeing that play out with these odds as 100 percent of the money wagered so far is on Trump. We’ll keep moving the odds based on action, but Trump could end up a heavy favorite by the time June rolls around.”

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to win $100. In this case, a bettor would need to wager $140 to profit $100 on Trump to win the debate. The result at BetOnline.ag will be determined by “any poll co-sanctioned by CNN.”

There is also a prop bet on whether or not the debate will be postponed or canceled. No is a -500 favorite, while yes is a 3-1 underdog.

The second debate is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site. “Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th.”

Biden said he’d done the same.

“Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation,” Biden wrote on X. “I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.”

According to electionbettingodds.com, Trump has a 52.4 percent chance, which equates to -110, of winning the election over Biden. Biden has a 40.1 percent chance, which equates to +149.

A positive number represents how much a bettor would profit on a $100 wager. A $100 bet on Biden would net a profit of $149 in this case.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.