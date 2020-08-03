Bettor turns $268 into $96K on 12-team parlay, round-robin
The William Hill bettor hit an $88, 12-team money-line parlay that paid $43,082.23 and a $180, 12-team money-line round-robin that paid $53,424.52.
A William Hill bettor turned $268 into $96,506 on Friday after hitting a 12-team parlay and a 12-team round-robin.
The bettor, who placed the wagers on William Hill’s mobile app in New Jersey, hit an $88, 12-team money-line parlay that paid $43,082.23 and a $180, 12-team money-line round-robin that paid $53,424.52.
The gambler used the same eight baseball teams and four NBA sides on each bet:
— Astros (-177) over Angels, 9-6
— White Sox (-157) over Royals, 3-2
— Twins (+110) over Indians, 4-1
— Yankees (-180) over Red Sox, 5-1
— Giants (+105) over Rangers, 9-2
— Cubs (-210) over Pirates, 6-3
— Tigers (+150) over Reds, 7-2
— Braves (-130) over Mets, 11-10
— Bucks (-200) over Celtics, 119-112
— Magic (-290) over Nets, 128-118
— Trail Blazers (-160) over Grizzlies, 140-135, overtime
— Suns (-300) over Wizards, 125-112
The Braves rallied from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5 behind former Las Vegas Triple-A player Travis d’Arnaud, who had five RBIs and hit a bases-loaded double to cap Atlanta’s five-run eighth inning.
The Blazers rallied from a nine-point deficit with 6:01 left in regulation and tied the score on Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left.
Large bets on Lakers
A William Hill bettor in Nevada placed a $150,000 money-line wager Saturday on the Lakers (-140) over the Raptors, and a South Point bettor made a $45,000 money-line bet on Los Angeles at the same price. Both bettors lost when Toronto beat the Lakers for the 11th consecutive time in a 107-92 victory.
