Bettor turns $268 into $96K on 12-team parlay, round-robin

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Giancarlo Stanton (27), center, and DJ LeMahieu during the third inning of the baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A William Hill bettor turned $268 into $96,506 on Friday after hitting a 12-team parlay and a 12-team round-robin.

The bettor, who placed the wagers on William Hill’s mobile app in New Jersey, hit an $88, 12-team money-line parlay that paid $43,082.23 and a $180, 12-team money-line round-robin that paid $53,424.52.

The gambler used the same eight baseball teams and four NBA sides on each bet:

— Astros (-177) over Angels, 9-6

— White Sox (-157) over Royals, 3-2

— Twins (+110) over Indians, 4-1

— Yankees (-180) over Red Sox, 5-1

— Giants (+105) over Rangers, 9-2

— Cubs (-210) over Pirates, 6-3

— Tigers (+150) over Reds, 7-2

— Braves (-130) over Mets, 11-10

— Bucks (-200) over Celtics, 119-112

— Magic (-290) over Nets, 128-118

— Trail Blazers (-160) over Grizzlies, 140-135, overtime

— Suns (-300) over Wizards, 125-112

The Braves rallied from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5 behind former Las Vegas Triple-A player Travis d’Arnaud, who had five RBIs and hit a bases-loaded double to cap Atlanta’s five-run eighth inning.

The Blazers rallied from a nine-point deficit with 6:01 left in regulation and tied the score on Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left.

Large bets on Lakers

A William Hill bettor in Nevada placed a $150,000 money-line wager Saturday on the Lakers (-140) over the Raptors, and a South Point bettor made a $45,000 money-line bet on Los Angeles at the same price. Both bettors lost when Toronto beat the Lakers for the 11th consecutive time in a 107-92 victory.

