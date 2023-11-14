61°F
Betting

Bettor turns $5 into $160K after hitting underdog money-line parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 4:09 pm
 
Hawaii wide receiver Chuuky Hines (84) and Air Force wide receiver Brandon Engel (2) fight for ...
Hawaii wide receiver Chuuky Hines (84) and Air Force wide receiver Brandon Engel (2) fight for a fumbled punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Honolulu. Although they recovered the ball, Hawaii was called for a kick catch interference foul and the ball returned to Air Force. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

It’s been said that good things come to those who wait.

That saying certainly rang true for a FanDuel sportsbook bettor who turned $5 into $160,000.92 after hitting a five-team underdog money-line parlay.

The bettor hit the first four legs of the parlay — a 32,000 to 1 long shot —Nov. 6, the opening night of college basketball. But the gambler didn’t cash the fifth leg of the parlay until late Saturday on the day’s final college football game between Hawaii and Air Force.

The bettor barely broke a sweat, as the Rainbow Warriors, an 8-1 underdog, never trailed en route to a 27-13 win over the Falcons.

Here are the first four legs:

— Oakland first half (+710), led Ohio State 35-34 at halftime of 79-73 loss on Nov. 6.

— McNeese State (+520), beat Virginia Commonwealth 76-65 on Nov. 6.

— James Madison (+1,100), beat Michigan State 79-76 in overtime on Nov. 6.

— Abilene Christian (+490), beat Oklahoma State 64-59 on Nov. 6.

Oakland led the entire first half until Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton made a 3-pointer with 2:05 left to give the Buckeyes a 34-33 lead. Oakland reclaimed the lead with 1:04 left on a jumper by Trey Townsend, and the score held up.

James Madison knocked off a team in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in 31 years. T.J. Bickerstaff made a tying shot with 30 seconds left in regulation, and Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime to seal the upset.

FanDuel doesn’t operate a sportsbook in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

