Bettor turns $6 into $79K after hitting super parlay

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler reacts in the closing seconds of the second half of Game 5 in the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Heat won 128-126 in overtime, eliminating the Bucks from the playoffs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

A bettor turned $6 into $78,693.15 after hitting a “super parlay” Wednesday at Caesars Sportsbook.

The wager, a 13,115-1 long shot that was placed in New York, comprised three same-game parlays on the NBA playoffs and three money lines on the NHL and NBA playoffs.

The bettor hit 12 legs in all as the three same-game parlays — which consist of multiple props from the same game — featured a total of nine legs.

One same-game parlay featured Miami on the money line in its stunning 128-126 overtime upset of Milwaukee. The Heat tied the game with half a second left in regulation when Jimmy Butler somehow converted an alley-oop from an inbounds pass.

Here are all the legs:

— Same game parlay (19-1): Knicks money line; Julius Randle under 32½ points, assists and rebounds; Jalen Brunson over 3½ rebounds; and RJ Barrett over 23½ points, assists and rebounds.

— Same game parlay (14-1): Heat money line; Butler over 35½ points, assists and rebounds; and Jrue Holiday under 24½ points, assists and rebounds.

— Same game parlay (+205): Grizzlies money line and Ja Morant over 27½ points.

— Kraken money line (+170)

— Panthers money line (+205)

— Warriors money line (-135).

Matthew Tkachuk scored 6:05 into overtime to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 upset win over the Bruins at Boston.

Same-game parlays and super parlays — which allow bettors to parlay same-game parlays and/or parlay same-game parlays with any other bet in Caesars mobile app — aren’t available in Nevada.

