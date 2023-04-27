Bettor turns $6 into $79K after hitting super parlay
The wager, a 13,115-1 long shot, comprised three same-game parlays on the NBA playoffs and three money lines on the NHL and NBA playoffs.
A bettor turned $6 into $78,693.15 after hitting a “super parlay” Wednesday at Caesars Sportsbook.
The wager, a 13,115-1 long shot that was placed in New York, comprised three same-game parlays on the NBA playoffs and three money lines on the NHL and NBA playoffs.
The bettor hit 12 legs in all as the three same-game parlays — which consist of multiple props from the same game — featured a total of nine legs.
One same-game parlay featured Miami on the money line in its stunning 128-126 overtime upset of Milwaukee. The Heat tied the game with half a second left in regulation when Jimmy Butler somehow converted an alley-oop from an inbounds pass.
Here are all the legs:
— Same game parlay (19-1): Knicks money line; Julius Randle under 32½ points, assists and rebounds; Jalen Brunson over 3½ rebounds; and RJ Barrett over 23½ points, assists and rebounds.
— Same game parlay (14-1): Heat money line; Butler over 35½ points, assists and rebounds; and Jrue Holiday under 24½ points, assists and rebounds.
— Same game parlay (+205): Grizzlies money line and Ja Morant over 27½ points.
— Kraken money line (+170)
— Panthers money line (+205)
— Warriors money line (-135).
Matthew Tkachuk scored 6:05 into overtime to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 upset win over the Bruins at Boston.
Same-game parlays and super parlays — which allow bettors to parlay same-game parlays and/or parlay same-game parlays with any other bet in Caesars mobile app — aren’t available in Nevada.
