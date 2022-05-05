Bettor turns $7 wager into $220K by hitting 16-team parlay

The bettor on Wednesday picked the winners of 10 baseball games, including five underdogs, all four NHL playoff games and both NBA playoff games against the spread.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $6.90 into $219,746.19 after hitting a 16-team parlay.

The bettor from New York on Wednesday picked the winners of 10 baseball games — including one on the run line (-1.5) and five underdogs — all four NHL playoff games and both NBA playoff games against the spread.

The parlay paid out at odds of 31,847 to 1.

Here are the teams, odds, and final scores of each leg of the parlay:

— Rays (-120) over Athletics, 3-0

— Rangers (+160) over Phillies, 2-1, 10 innings

— Guardians (+120) over Padres, 6-5, 10 innings

— White Sox (-150) over Cubs, 4-3

— Orioles (+115) over Twins, 9-4

— Angels (+115) over Red Sox, 10-5, 10 innings

— Blue Jays (+130) over Yankees, 2-1

— Rockies (-150) over Nationals, 5-2

— Dodgers (-160) over Giants, 9-1

— Brewers (-1.5, -135) over Reds, 18-4

— Hurricanes (-120) over Bruins, 5-2

— Wild (-140) over Blues, 6-2

— Oilers (-210) over Kings, 6-0

— Lightning (+115) over Maple Leafs, 5-3

— Heat (-8) over 76ers, 119-103

— Suns (-6) over Mavericks, 129-109

The bettor had to sweat out several baseball games as three of them went to extra innings and four were decided by one run.

Brad Miller hit a two-run single in the 10th to lift Texas over Philadelphia.

Steven Kwan hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th to lift Cleveland over San Diego in the second game of their doubleheader.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer and Jared Walsh a three-run shot in the Angels’ 10th to lift Los Angeles over Boston.

Toronto closer Jordan Romero stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning against the Yankees, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking RBI single stand up as the Blue Jays ended New York’s win streak at 11.

