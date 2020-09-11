72°F
Betting

Bettor wagers $45K to win $3.3M on Phil Mickelson in U.S. Open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 8:43 pm
 

A William Hill bettor in Southern Nevada placed a $45,000 wager to win $3.375 million Thursday on Phil Mickelson to win the U.S. Open at 75-1 odds.

The U.S. Open, scheduled for Sept. 17 to 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, is the only major that has eluded Mickelson, one of 12 players in golf history to win three of the four majors.

The wager represents the second-largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill’s U.S. history.

James Adducci of La Crosse, Wisconsin, lost a $100,000 bet to win $10 million that he placed at the William Hill sportsbook at SLS Las Vegas (now Sahara Las Vegas) in 2019 on Tiger Woods to win the year’s final three majors at 100-1 odds to complete the 2019 Grand Slam.

Adducci made the wager after winning $1.19 million on an $85,000 bet on Woods to win the 2019 Masters at 14-1 odds that also was placed at SLS Las Vegas.

Mickelson, 50, has won five majors: three Masters titles (2004, 2006, 2010), a PGA Championship (2005) and an Open Championship (2013). He has finished second six times at the U.S. Open.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

