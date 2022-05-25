Bettor wagers $50K to win $1.5M on Mavericks’ historic comeback

No NBA team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. A bettor at Caesars Palace wagered $50,000 on the Mavericks to win their series against the Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs into the defense of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

That fact didn’t stop a bettor at Caesars Palace from wagering $50,000 to win $1.5 million on the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference finals over the Golden State Warriors at 30-1 odds.

The bet was placed Tuesday before Dallas defeated Golden State 119-109 in Game 4 to stave off elimination.

The same bettor also made a $10,000 wager to win $750,000 on the Mavericks to win the NBA title at 75-1 odds.

“This is easily one of the ballsiest wagers I’ve ever seen,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “There have been 3-0 comebacks in other sports, but not the NBA. If the Mavericks pull this off, this bettor will also be a part of history with one of the largest payouts ever for an NBA wager.”

Of the 146 NBA teams that have faced a 3-0 series deficit, 14 have won at least two games and three have won three straight games to force a Game 7.

The Warriors are 7-point favorites over the Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday in San Francisco. Dallas is +260 on the money line.

Golden State is the -160 favorite to win the NBA championship, and Dallas is 35-1.

