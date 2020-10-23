Bettor wagers $650K on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump

The wager at United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange will pay $358,000 if the former vice president wins the Nov. 3 election against the president.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A bettor placed a $651,000 wager on Joe Biden to win the U.S. presidential election Friday on United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange.

The bet, which was placed at -188, will pay $358,000 if the former Vice President wins the Nov. 3 election against President Donald Trump.

The wager is the largest of the campaign so far at Betfair, which has taken $215 million in bets on the election. The 10 biggest bets are on Biden, though Trump, who moved to a +188 underdog Friday on Betfair, has attracted more money ($108 million).

Biden dropped from a -205 favorite before Thursday’s final presidential debate to -189 afterward at offshore sportsbook Pinnacle. But his odds inched back up to -202 on Friday.

Trump went from a +176 underdog before the debate to +163 afterward. But his odds moved back to +174 on Friday at Pinnacle.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign, while underdogs are expressed with a plus sign. Betting on Biden at -202 means a bettor has to wager $202 to win $100. At +174, a Trump bettor would wager $100 to win $174.

Wagering on the election is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

