75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Bettor wagers $650K on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 11:57 am
 

A bettor placed a $651,000 wager on Joe Biden to win the U.S. presidential election Friday on United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange.

The bet, which was placed at -188, will pay $358,000 if the former Vice President wins the Nov. 3 election against President Donald Trump.

The wager is the largest of the campaign so far at Betfair, which has taken $215 million in bets on the election. The 10 biggest bets are on Biden, though Trump, who moved to a +188 underdog Friday on Betfair, has attracted more money ($108 million).

Biden dropped from a -205 favorite before Thursday’s final presidential debate to -189 afterward at offshore sportsbook Pinnacle. But his odds inched back up to -202 on Friday.

Trump went from a +176 underdog before the debate to +163 afterward. But his odds moved back to +174 on Friday at Pinnacle.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign, while underdogs are expressed with a plus sign. Betting on Biden at -202 means a bettor has to wager $202 to win $100. At +174, a Trump bettor would wager $100 to win $174.

Wagering on the election is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
2
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
3
Health district will back board if it votes to reopen schools
Health district will back board if it votes to reopen schools
4
Nevada reports 789 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths
Nevada reports 789 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths
5
Joe Biden heavily favored to win debate over Donald Trump
Joe Biden heavily favored to win debate over Donald Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball a ...
College football betting trends — Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Ohio State has won the last four meetings with Nebraska straight up and is 3-1 against the spread in those games, with the cover wins all by 41 or more points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aar ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Packers failed to cover for the first time this season, and are one of five NFL teams that are 4-1 against the spread through six weeks.

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from the second level during a tour of Circa, the first from-the ...
Circa upping the ante for sportsbooks
By / RJ

Industry watchers say Circa’s glamorous new offering will put pressure on other properties to invest in their sportsbooks, even as the lion’s share of many sportsbooks’ revenue comes from online bets.