Bettor wins $367K on 5-team college football parlay

A William Hill bettor in Las Vegas hit a $1,548 five-team college football parlay for $367,594 on Saturday after placing the wager on the sportsbook’s mobile app.

The gambler picked three money line underdogs in Illinois (+500), Minnesota (+220) and California (+245) and took the Illinois-Michigan State Over 47 and Minnesota-Penn State Over 48.

The Illini pulled off their biggest comeback in school history in a 37-34 win over Michigan State. Brandon Peters threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Barker with five seconds left to give Illinois the victory after it trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth.

Congratulations to the @WilliamHillNV mobile bettor who cashed in for $367,594.25 when his 5-leg College 🏈 parlay hit yesterday! #WHWinners pic.twitter.com/iHwKHNSPMK — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) November 10, 2019

Minnesota beat Penn State 31-26, hanging on for the win when Jordan Howden intercepted Sean Clifford’s pass in the end zone with 1:01 left.

California never trailed in a 33-20 win over Washington State.

