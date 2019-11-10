75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Bettor wins $367K on 5-team college football parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2019 - 12:46 pm
 
Updated November 10, 2019 - 1:06 pm

A William Hill bettor in Las Vegas hit a $1,548 five-team college football parlay for $367,594 on Saturday after placing the wager on the sportsbook’s mobile app.

The gambler picked three money line underdogs in Illinois (+500), Minnesota (+220) and California (+245) and took the Illinois-Michigan State Over 47 and Minnesota-Penn State Over 48.

The Illini pulled off their biggest comeback in school history in a 37-34 win over Michigan State. Brandon Peters threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Barker with five seconds left to give Illinois the victory after it trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth.

Minnesota beat Penn State 31-26, hanging on for the win when Jordan Howden intercepted Sean Clifford’s pass in the end zone with 1:01 left.

California never trailed in a 33-20 win over Washington State.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) scrambles away from Indianapolis Colts defens ...
NFL betting trends for Week 10
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 regular-season games and have covered their last six road games. The Steelers are 5-1 ATS since QB Ben Roethlisberger was injured.

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA co ...
Lovie Smith and Illinois can scare Michigan State
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Fighting Illini, who have covered four consecutive games, have faced three strong Big Ten opponents, upsetting Wisconsin and pushing Michigan for much of the game.