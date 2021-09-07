Bettor wins $80K on $10 college football parlay

A WynnBET bettor turned $10 into $79,935.70 on Monday night after hitting a 14-team parlay on college football.

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs during the second half against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Louisville running back Jalen Mitchell (15) runs past Mississippi defensive back Keidron Smith (20) during the second half Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A WynnBET bettor turned $10 into $79,935.70 on Monday night after hitting a 14-team parlay on college football.

The bettor played under the total on all 14 legs of the parlay, which was a 7,994-to-1 long shot.

The wager was placed Aug. 24 and included games in Week Zero and Week 1. The first 13 legs were winners and the gambler needed Monday’s game between Mississippi and Louisville to stay under 75½ points to cash the ticket.

The bettor barely broke a sweat as Ole Miss led 9-0 after the first quarter, 26-0 at halftime and 29-10 after the third quarter en route to a 43-24 win. The teams combined for 28 points in the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs ran out the final 3:58.

Here are the other 13 legs:

— Fresno State-Connecticut U62½ (Fresno State, 45-0)

— Washington State-Utah State U64½ (Utah State, 26-23)

— Charlotte-Duke U60½ (Charlotte, 31-28)

— UCF-Boise State U69½ (UCF, 36-31)

— Purdue-Oregon State U65½ (Purdue, 30-21)

— Oregon-Fresno State U61½ (Oregon, 31-24)

— North Carolina State-South Florida U59½ (N.C. State, 45-0)

— Texas A&M-Kent State U65½ (Texas A&M, 41-10)

— Missouri-Central Michigan U60½ (Missouri, 34-24)

— Virginia Tech-North Carolina U65½ (Virginia Tech, 17-10)

— Appalachian State-East Carolina U59½ (Appalachian State, 33-19)

— Michigan-Western Michigan U67½ (Michigan, 47-14)

— Wake Forest-Old Dominion U64½ (Wake Forest, 42-10)

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.