Bettor’s $1M wager comes down to wild Chiefs-Falcons finish
A bettor at Caesars Palace placed a $1 million wager on the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the closest thing to a guarantee in an upset-filled NFL season — but not without a sweat.
A bettor at Caesars Palace on Sunday cashed a $1 million wager to win $571,000 on the Chiefs on the money line (-175) over the Falcons.
A bettor at @CaesarsPalace wagered $1,000,000 on the Chiefs ML (-175) 😱
Potential payout: $1,571,428.57 pic.twitter.com/unhNinbvDz
— Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 22, 2024
The gambler won after Atlanta twice turned the ball over on downs deep in Kansas City territory in the final minutes of a 22-17 loss.
First, the Falcons reached the Kansas City 6 before an incompletion on fourth down with 4:06 to play.
Then, Atlanta got the ball back and drove to the Kansas City 13 before being stuffed on fourth-and-1 with 51 seconds remaining.
The Chiefs improved to 3-0 (2-1 against the spread) on the young season, while the Falcons fell to 1-2 (1-2).
