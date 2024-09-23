Bettor’s $1M wager comes down to wild Chiefs-Falcons finish

A bettor at Caesars Palace placed a $1 million wager on the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) misses the catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the closest thing to a guarantee in an upset-filled NFL season — but not without a sweat.

A bettor at Caesars Palace on Sunday cashed a $1 million wager to win $571,000 on the Chiefs on the money line (-175) over the Falcons.

A bettor at @CaesarsPalace wagered $1,000,000 on the Chiefs ML (-175) 😱 Potential payout: $1,571,428.57 pic.twitter.com/unhNinbvDz — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 22, 2024

The gambler won after Atlanta twice turned the ball over on downs deep in Kansas City territory in the final minutes of a 22-17 loss.

First, the Falcons reached the Kansas City 6 before an incompletion on fourth down with 4:06 to play.

Then, Atlanta got the ball back and drove to the Kansas City 13 before being stuffed on fourth-and-1 with 51 seconds remaining.

The Chiefs improved to 3-0 (2-1 against the spread) on the young season, while the Falcons fell to 1-2 (1-2).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.