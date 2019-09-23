88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Bettors back Chicago Bears, under vs. Washington Redskins on ‘MNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2019 - 1:20 pm
 

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was a trendy preseason pick to win the NFL MVP award this season and Chicago was one of the most popular picks to win the Super Bowl.

But Trubisky and the Bears have been a big disappointment so far, scoring only 19 points while splitting their first two games against the Packers (10-3 loss) and Broncos (16-14 win).

Despite Chicago’s slow start, recreational and sharp bettors are backing the Bears as 5½-point road favorites over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. The line opened at 4 and a respected bettor at Caesars Entertainment placed a wager on Chicago minus 4½, according to oddsmaker Alan Berg.

“This is a huge game for the Bears on many fronts. If they lose, they’ll be in last place in the NFC North,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “There’s a lot more pressure on Mitchell Trubisky to produce against a Redskins team that’s not very good defensively and has some injuries on the back end.

“The Bears only gave up 10 points against the Packers and 14 to the Broncos but they could easily be 0-2. Their offense just isn’t matching the productivity of their defense. There’s pressure on the Bears offense to get on track and open it up a bit.”

Las Vegas sportsbooks will need Washington (0-2, 1-1 ATS) to cover as the vast majority of parlays from the weekend are tied to Chicago (1-1, 0-2 ATS).

The total is 41 after opening at 42½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown: Week 3
By Chip Chirimbes Special to the / RJ

Chip Chirimbes breaks down Week 3 of the NFL season.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against t ...
NFL betting trends for Week 3
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Broncos are 1-5 ATS since late 2018 and 9-19-1 ATS since early 2017. Denver games have gone under 11 times in a row.

Oregon's Jaylon Redd, right, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Montana during the ...
Oregon could put Stanford’s bowl hopes into jeopardy
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Oregon blew a 24-7 halftime lead to last year against Stanford. Coupled with a loss to Auburn in the season opener, the Ducks should be extremely motivated.