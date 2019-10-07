86°F
Bettors back San Francisco 49ers over Cleveland Browns on ‘MNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2019 - 1:58 pm

There are only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL: the Patriots (5-0) and 49ers (3-0).

San Francisco, coming off a bye, will put its perfect record on the line Monday night at home against the Cleveland Browns (2-2).

Sharp bettors have been all over the Niners, who are consensus 5-point favorites after the line opened at 3 and climbed as high as 5½. The line is at 4½ at Station Casinos, Circa Sports and Wynn Las Vegas sportsbooks.

South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro tweeted that the book took a $55,000 straight bet on San Francisco minus 3½. The Westgate took a $33,000 straight bet on the Niners minus 4 and CG Technology took sharp bets on them at 3½ and 4.

“We’re going to need the Browns,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s an interesting matchup. Cleveland’s off a big win last week at Baltimore and is 2-0 on the road. The Niners are 3-0 but they haven’t looked great. It’s a big game for them because they can conceivably be undefeated playing the Rams next week if they win tonight.

“With Seattle beating the Rams last week, the NFC West is shaping up into an interesting division.”

The consensus total is 47½, with 47 at several spots.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

