Bettors back underdog Golden Knights in big way in Game 2

The Jets are minus 145 favorites over the Knights (plus 132) in Game 2 at the Westgate sports book, where 84 percent of the tickets and money are on the road underdog.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes part in the morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Undaunted by the Golden Knights’ 4-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, bettors are backing the Knights in overwhelming fashion to even the series in Monday’s Game 2 in Winnipeg.

“We had a lot of Knights support in the last game and after the loss, a lot of people are expecting them not to play like they did last game,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said.

Winnipeg is as low as a minus 135 favorite at Station Casinos. The Knights are plus 125 at Caesars Palace, South Point, Boyd Gaming and CG Technology sports books.

The Jets opened as minus 135 favorites at CG Technology but have since been bet up to minus 145.

“We still see some of the sharper guys bet against the Knights,” Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay said. “They’ll take their shots when they think they get value. There’s a small group out there that continues to bet against the Knights because of perceived value they see in the line.”

The total is 6 (Under minus 120).

Sherman said bettors also are still backing the Knights at adjusted odds of 2-1 to win the series.

