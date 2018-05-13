Jets beat Golden Knights 4-2 in series opener

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals in the first period en route to a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Game 2 is Monday at 5 p.m. in Winnipeg. The best-of-seven series moves to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
