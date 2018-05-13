Jets beat Golden Knights 4-2 in series opener

The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals in the first period en route to a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

An official break up a fight between Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a first period goal by defenseman Brayden McNabb against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) controls the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is pressured by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom (39) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) is sent to the penalty box for hooking during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) shoots past Winnipeg Jets left wing Brandon Tanev (13) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Winnipeg Jets fans celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a second period goal by center William Karlsson (71) against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) looks for a pass as Winnipeg Jets right wing Joel Armia (40) closes in during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) deflects an attempt by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks on during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets players fight during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey third-round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals in the first period en route to a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

Game 2 is Monday at 5 p.m. in Winnipeg. The best-of-seven series moves to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

