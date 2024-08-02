97°F
Bettors get reminder on rules with refunds on 1st NFL game of season

The Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans stand on the field as a delay is called during the sec ...
The Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans stand on the field as a delay is called during the second half of an NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 1:10 pm
 

Most bettors who wagered on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game received refunds after it was halted Thursday due to inclement weather with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

That’s because of the industry standard house rule at sportsbooks that all football games must go a minimum of 55 minutes for action.

The Texans were 2-point favorites over the Bears, and the total was 32½. Chicago was leading Houston 21-17 when the game was canceled.

Most books, including Station Sports, Circa Sports, BetMGM and the Westgate SuperBook, refunded full game and second-half bets on the money line, side and total. They graded first-half bets since the first two quarters were completed.

Caesars Sportsbook graded the total as a win for over bettors and loss for under bettors, per a stipulation in its house rules that “If a game does not complete 55 minutes of play, wagers will be void, unless a winning market has already been unequivocally determined.”

“The pregame total of 32½ was settled as normally as the total was 38 when the game was suspended,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said.

Over bettors at other books received refunds, and some disgruntled gamblers sparred on X with Circa sportsbook director of operations Jeff Benson.

“I didn’t have arguing football House Rules on Aug 1st on my bingo card but here we are,” Benson posted on X (@JeffreyBenson12). “This stuff is extremely simple guys. No, we didn’t call in a lightning strike because we were heavy on the under. No, we aren’t going to pay out your over. It was a great Summer & now it’s over.”

On the flip side, bettors who had the under were elated to receive a refund.

“Dear God — can someone, anyone show me a @CircaSports UNDER ticket on tonight’s game and tell me thank you for my hard work and service,” Benson wrote. “I’m begging ya — I really need it for my sanity. Thank you in advance!”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

