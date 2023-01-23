Bettors hit same NFL 1st TD parlay for massive payouts
Two bettors picked every first touchdown scorer in the NFL divisional playoff games and hit a four-leg parlay for more than $185K and $72K.
DraftKings Sportsbook reported an unidentified bettor won $185,640 from a $10 four-leg parlay.
A gambler identified as Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) on Twitter hit a $5 four-leg parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that paid out $72,795.
Life changing money!! Can’t believe that just happened!! Here’s my reaction live. pic.twitter.com/DGS9hNhonx
— Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) January 23, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+600) was the first leg, and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (+1200) hit on the second leg during Saturday’s playoff games.
On Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+900) opened the scoring in the Bengals’ 27-10 upset win over the Buffalo Bills.
WILD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SQDpFBW7DT
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 23, 2023
The FanDuel bettor had the opportunity to cash out after three legs for $1,393.56, according to a picture of the betting ticket posted on Twitter, but instead let it ride. It proved to be a wise move when Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (+1500) caught a 4-yard pass in the second quarter to put Dallas ahead 6-3.
A video on Twitter showed the FanDuel bettor celebrating wildly with friends as Schultz crossed the goal line.
