Bettors hit same NFL 1st TD parlay for massive payouts

Two bettors picked every first touchdown scorer in the NFL divisional playoff games and hit a four-leg parlay for more than $185K and $72K.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Two bettors correctly picked the first touchdown scorer in all four NFL divisional playoff games and cashed large parlays as a result.

DraftKings Sportsbook reported an unidentified bettor won $185,640 from a $10 four-leg parlay.

A gambler identified as Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) on Twitter hit a $5 four-leg parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that paid out $72,795.

Life changing money!! Can’t believe that just happened!! Here’s my reaction live. pic.twitter.com/DGS9hNhonx — Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) January 23, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+600) was the first leg, and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (+1200) hit on the second leg during Saturday’s playoff games.

On Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+900) opened the scoring in the Bengals’ 27-10 upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

The FanDuel bettor had the opportunity to cash out after three legs for $1,393.56, according to a picture of the betting ticket posted on Twitter, but instead let it ride. It proved to be a wise move when Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (+1500) caught a 4-yard pass in the second quarter to put Dallas ahead 6-3.

A video on Twitter showed the FanDuel bettor celebrating wildly with friends as Schultz crossed the goal line.

