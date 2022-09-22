Bettors lean toward underdog in Steelers-Browns ‘TNF’ game

Bettors are leaning toward the underdog Pittsburgh Steelers in Thursday’s AFC North showdown at Cleveland. The Browns are 4-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

The Browns are 4-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Circa Sports has the Browns -4½.

The total is 38, with Station Casinos at 38½.

“Really good two-way action at this point on both the side and total,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “However, heavy on Steelers parlays so far.”

The Steelers have received 66 percent of the spread bets and 64 percent of the handle at BetMGM. The picture is slightly different on money-line bets, with 74 percent of the bets backing Pittsburgh but 50 percent of the handle.

An Arizona bettor at Caesars Sportsbook made two significant plays on Pittsburgh, taking the Steelers +5 (-110) for $110,000 and +3 in the first half for $55,000.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Browns running back Nick Chubb to score the first touchdown at 4-1, Steelers running back Najee Harris to score a touchdown (+110) and Chubb over 84½ rushing yards (-115).

The Steelers offense stalled in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday and has produced two touchdowns in two games.

The Browns squandered a 13-point lead late in the game and lost 31-30 to the New York Jets on Sunday. Cleveland leads the NFL in rushing at 200.5 yards per game.

