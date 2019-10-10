Bettors like Patriots over Giants on ‘Thursday Night Football’

A Westgate bettor placed a $20,000 wager on New England minus 16½ points moments after the line opened Sunday night, and the consensus line is 17 at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) and New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett (77) sack Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) celebrates his touchdpown with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Patriots are 2-1 against the spread this season as double-digit favorites, and bettors are banking on them to run that record to 3-1 against the Giants on Thursday night.

A Westgate sportsbook bettor placed a $20,000 wager on New England minus 16½ points moments after the line opened Sunday night. The consensus line is 17 at Las Vegas books, but the number is still at 16½ at MGM Resorts and Circa Sports.

“We’ll need the Giants, for sure,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “There’s been some Giants money, but so many parlays this week are going to start with the Patriots.”

Sharp bettors took New York getting 17 points early in the week, which moved the line to 16½.

“But now they can take all the 17 they want,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “It’s all New England. They’re all over the Patriots.”

With wet and windy weather in the forecast for the game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, bettors also have backed the under. The total was bet from 45 to 41, but the consensus total is now 42½.

“They’re betting under, plus New England’s an under team,” Bogdanovich said.

The Giants won rookie quarterback Daniel Jones’ first two starts over Tampa Bay and Washington before losing 28-10 to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Patriots are coming off a 33-7 win and cover over the Redskins as 16-point favorites and are 14-4 ATS in their last 18 home games.

New York has covered eight of its last nine road games, and Thursday night underdogs are 5-0 ATS.

