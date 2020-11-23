62°F
Bettors on both sides for Monday’s Rams-Buccaneers clash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 2:43 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2020 - 3:01 pm
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) hands off to Darrell Henderson (27) during the first half of ...
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) hands off to Darrell Henderson (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both finding plenty of backers, leading to balanced action for Monday’s game, Las Vegas sportsbooks reported Monday afternoon.

The Buccaneers are consensus -4½ home favorites against the Rams. The consensus total is 48. Boyd Gaming is at 47½, and the Golden Nugget is at 48½.

“Pretty split,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text message. “The market drifted up a little bit today to Bucs -4½, but we don’t have much of a decision at this time. There’s a lot of tickets on both sides.”

The line opened at Buccaneers -3½. Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett reported sharp money on Tampa Bay -3½ and -4, but said the action was balanced at -4½.

The Buccaneers (7-3) have won four of five. They defeated Carolina 46-23 last week after taking a 38-3 drubbing from the Saints the week before.

The Rams (6-3) defeated Seattle 23-16 last week. They have split their last four games after starting 4-1.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said he still expected to end up needing the Rams to cover.

“The game has definitely pingponged back and forth a bit,” he said via text message. “We’ve seen action on both sides throughout the last 48 hours. It’s looking like we’ll still be Rams fans when the game kicks off.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

By / RJ

By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

