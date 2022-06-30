Bettors pounce on Charles Barkley celebrity golf prop bet

Caesars Sportsbook posted a prop bet that Charles Barkley will finish in the top 70 next week at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Charles Barkley is shown Monday, June 24, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Charles Barkley’s reputation as a hacker on the golf course is widely known and was even the punchline for a recent AT&T commercial.

But sharp bettors have more faith in the “NBA on TNT” analyst, who revamped his swing in recent years.

Caesars Sportsbook posted a prop bet that Barkley will finish in the top 70 next week at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. After opening at 5-1, the “yes” side has seen enough money to lower the odds to +280 as of Wednesday evening.

Barkley finished tied for 76th last year after being listed at 15-1 by Caesars to finish in the top 70.

Barkley is a 7,500-1 long shot to win the 33rd annual tournament July 8 through 10 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline. Caesars lists 93 entrants for the event, which uses Modified Stableford scoring format.

Golf Channel will broadcast the ACC on Friday at 4:30 p.m., with NBC airing live coverage Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo and Mardy Fish, the former top-ranked American tennis player, are the 11-4 co-favorites at Caesars to win the 54-hole tournament. Romo won the event in 2018 and 2019 after he retired from the NFL, and Fish took the title in 2020.

Defending champion and former NBA coach Vinny Del Negro is 9-2 along with Fox baseball analyst John Smoltz. Three-time champion and former All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder is next at 13-2.

The top active athlete on the board is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who is listed at 12-1. Former NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams also is 12-1, and former pro golfer Annika Sorenstam is 17-2.

Other notables include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (85-1) and Raiders QB Derek Carr (500-1). Former major leaguer Shane Victorino, a Las Vegas resident, is 500-1.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.