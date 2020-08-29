Bettors target Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Bettors face a familiar question for the Grand Slam tournament in New York: Do they want to bet on Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, or bet against them?

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Serena Williams watches a shot to Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, during the second round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York. Williams is scheduled to play in the U.S. Open, scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Serena Williams hits a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Germany, during the third round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The dates didn’t change for this year’s U.S. Open, but the tennis world sure has.

Several top players have decided to skip the Grand Slam event in New York, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, injuries or both. That list includes both defending champions, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu; the man with the most major victories of all time, Roger Federer; and the top two women in the rankings, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep.

Based on their recent form, it’s a lot easier to get behind Djokovic. He is the -125 favorite at the Westgate to win the men’s title, while Williams is the 5-1 second choice on the women’s side behind Naomi Osaka at +450. But Osaka withdrew from the Western and Southern Open final Saturday, citing a hamstring injury.

Westgate sportsbook executive manager Eric Osterman said he expected bettors to load up on Djokovic with Federer and Nadal not in the field.

“Without the other two of the Big Three, we just try to make sure that we don’t build up a lot of liability on Djokovic,” he said.

Starting with Federer’s first major at Wimbledon in 2003, Federer (20), Nadal (19) and Djokovic (17) have collected 56 of the 67 Grand Slams. Besides Djokovic, the only players in the field who have won majors are former U.S. Open champions Andy Murray (40-1) and Marin Cilic (100-1). Neither is considered a contender this year.

The top threats to Djokovic are three younger players who have yet to break through on the biggest stage: Daniil Medvedev (6-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (8-1) and Dominic Thiem (9-1). Medvedev lost to Nadal in five sets in the U.S. Open final last year. Thiem has made three Grand Slam finals, including losing to Djokovic in five sets at the Australian Open this year.

Veteran Milos Raonic also marked himself as a contender by reaching the final of the Western and Southern Open before losing to Djokovic in three sets Saturday. Raonic’s odds moved from 25-1 to 20-1, Osterman said.

The women’s side is much more wide open, especially if Osaka is ailing. Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, but she has not claimed a major title since the 2017 Australian Open, before the birth of her daughter. She has lost in the past two U.S. Open finals, including to Osaka in 2018.

“People still haven’t backed away from Serena yet,” Osterman said. “We still have guys who come in and bet her with both hands.”

Other title contenders include Karolina Pliskova (10-1), a U.S. Open finalist in 2016; Sofia Kenin (18-1), who won the Australian Open this year; and perhaps Victoria Azarenka (25-1), a two-time U.S. Open finalist who claimed the Western and Southern Open title Saturday when Osaka withdrew.

