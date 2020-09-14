Biggest NFL Week 1 bets at Las Vegas sportsbooks

All of the bets were placed at BetMGM books, most notably The Mirage and Bellagio, except for a $275,000 wager on the Patriots -7 that was placed at William Hill.

New England Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers (95) celebrates an interception by defensive back J.C. Jackson (27), left, and San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks up during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP photos)

Here are the biggest bets that were placed at Las Vegas sportsbooks on the opening NFL Sunday of the 2020 season.

Biggest winners:

— $525,000 to win $477,272.70 on Patriots -7

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Patriots -7

— $200,000 to win $190,476.20 on Bills -6½

— $120,000 to win $100,000 on Seahawks -1 second half

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cardinals +7

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Raiders-Panthers Over 48

— $100,000 to win $115,000 on Rams +115 money line

— $100,000 to win $99,090.90 on Bengals-Chargers Under 41

— $100,000 to win $99,090.90 on Buccaneers-Saints Over 48

— $50,000 to win $125,000 on Cardinals +250 money line

Biggest losers:

— $200,000 to win $200,000 on 49ers -7

— $175,000 to win $159,090.90 on Lions -2½

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Browns +7½

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cardinals-49ers Over 48

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cardinals-49ers first half Over 24

