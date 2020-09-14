100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Biggest NFL Week 1 bets at Las Vegas sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

Here are the biggest bets that were placed at Las Vegas sportsbooks on the opening NFL Sunday of the 2020 season.

All of the bets were placed at BetMGM books, most notably The Mirage and Bellagio, except for a $275,000 wager on the Patriots -7 that was placed at William Hill.

Biggest winners:

— $525,000 to win $477,272.70 on Patriots -7

— $275,000 to win $250,000 on Patriots -7

— $200,000 to win $190,476.20 on Bills -6½

— $120,000 to win $100,000 on Seahawks -1 second half

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cardinals +7

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Raiders-Panthers Over 48

— $100,000 to win $115,000 on Rams +115 money line

— $100,000 to win $99,090.90 on Bengals-Chargers Under 41

— $100,000 to win $99,090.90 on Buccaneers-Saints Over 48

— $50,000 to win $125,000 on Cardinals +250 money line

Biggest losers:

— $200,000 to win $200,000 on 49ers -7

— $175,000 to win $159,090.90 on Lions -2½

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Browns +7½

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cardinals-49ers Over 48

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cardinals-49ers first half Over 24

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
2
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
3
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
4
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
5
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner throws during the second half of an NCAA college footba ...
Bettor hits $10 parlay for $152K
By / RJ

A BetMGM bettor turned $10 into $152,341.28 after hitting an 11-team multi-sport parlay with nine college football picks, an NBA play and a baseball play.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas ...
NFL BETTING BLOG: Recap of all the action
By / RJ

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) w ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 1
By Doug Fitz Special to the / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz breaks down every game for the opening week of the NFL season and recommends plays on division underdogs.