Betting

‘Biggest UNLV bet I have ever seen’ wins at Bellagio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 5:45 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2023 - 6:18 pm
UNLV head coach Barry Odom leads warm ups prior to a game against Colorado State at Allegiant S ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom leads warm ups prior to a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

A bettor at the BetMGM sportsbook at the Bellagio cashed in with a $200,000 wager to win $181,000 on UNLV -13 over New Mexico on Saturday.

“That’s definitely the biggest UNLV bet I have ever seen,” The Mirage sportsbook manager Scott Shelton said in a direct message on X.

The bettor didn’t have much of a sweat in the Rebels’ 56-14 victory. UNLV scored touchdowns on its first five possessions en route to a 35-7 halftime lead and added another score to open the second half to go up 42-7.

The Rebels (7-2) have been one of college football’s best money teams, going 8-1 against the spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

