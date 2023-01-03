Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others

Bettors with wagers on the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night should check the house rules where the bets were placed.

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Bettors with wagers on the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night should check the house rules where the bets were placed.

Per house rules at the Station Casinos and South Point sportsbooks, all wagers on the game will be refunded. Rules state that football games must play a minimum of 55 minutes to be considered official. Games failing to reach official status will result in no action and wagers will be refunded.

Per house rules at Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook, all football games must be played within eight days of the originally scheduled date for action.

“Once we have more understanding from the league as to when this game will be completed, then we’ll be able to refund any affected markets if the game won’t fall within that eight-day window,” Circa sportsbook operations manager Jeff Benson said in a text message.

BetMGM asked for patience regarding all bets on Twitter: “We’ll update all customers as soon as possible and additional guidance regarding the game is provided by the NFL.”

For the Circa Million IV contest, the game must be completed by 1:59 a.m. Wednesday to be eligible to be graded as a win, loss or push.

For the Westgate SuperContest, the game must be played by the end of the day Tuesday to be graded.

The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was administered CPR and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to the NFL.

