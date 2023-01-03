46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2023 - 9:08 pm
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills ...
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Bettors with wagers on the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night should check the house rules where the bets were placed.

Per house rules at the Station Casinos and South Point sportsbooks, all wagers on the game will be refunded. Rules state that football games must play a minimum of 55 minutes to be considered official. Games failing to reach official status will result in no action and wagers will be refunded.

Per house rules at Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook, all football games must be played within eight days of the originally scheduled date for action.

“Once we have more understanding from the league as to when this game will be completed, then we’ll be able to refund any affected markets if the game won’t fall within that eight-day window,” Circa sportsbook operations manager Jeff Benson said in a text message.

BetMGM asked for patience regarding all bets on Twitter: “We’ll update all customers as soon as possible and additional guidance regarding the game is provided by the NFL.”

For the Circa Million IV contest, the game must be completed by 1:59 a.m. Wednesday to be eligible to be graded as a win, loss or push.

For the Westgate SuperContest, the game must be played by the end of the day Tuesday to be graded.

The game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was administered CPR and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to the NFL.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
I-15 south to California jammed for 8 miles as New Year begins
I-15 south to California jammed for 8 miles as New Year begins
5
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) gestures as he walks off the field with teamma ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 17
By / RJ

Paramountsports.com handicapper Lee Sterling analyzes every NFL Week 17 game, with odds, trends and projected final scores.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game ...
NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 50-28-2 ATS record (64.1 percent), and VSiN host Brent Musburger is in second at 47-33.

More stories for you
Steelers-Raiders game draws sharp action, $550K bet
Steelers-Raiders game draws sharp action, $550K bet
Sharp money on side, total of Raiders-49ers game
Sharp money on side, total of Raiders-49ers game
Money pours in on Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ game, moves line
Money pours in on Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ game, moves line
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 13
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13