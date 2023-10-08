81°F
Betting

Books dealt bad beat in miracle cover by LSU over Missouri

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 8:00 pm
 
LSU safety Major Burns (8) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden ...
LSU safety Major Burns (8) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) before running it back to score in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

For every bad beat, there’s a miracle cover.

Missouri led Louisiana State most of the game Saturday as a 6½-point home underdog and was covering the spread the entire game until the final minute.

Missouri trailed LSU 42-39 when it took over at its own 5-yard line with 41 seconds left. Two plays later, Brady Cook threw an interception that Major Burns returned 17 yards for a touchdown to give LSU a 49-39 win and cover.

It was a bad beat for Missouri bettors, but the majority of the money at sportsbooks was on LSU, which rewarded its backers with a miracle cover.

“The guests did well on LSU. That was one of those bad beats on our side of the counter,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “That was a game Missouri was in control of the entire game, only to have it go the other way at the end.

“You could hear by the eruption in the room at the end that they were pretty happy with the outcome.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

