Books heavy on Chiefs; total worry in Cards-Cowboys

The sharps and public have backed Kansas City on the road against Buffalo in the first game of a doubleheader. Arizona-Dallas is the nightcap.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Sportsbooks are big Buffalo Bills fans Monday in the first game of an NFL doubleheader, and they need the under in the Cardinals-Cowboys nightcap.

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved up to 5½-point road favorites over the Bills after opening at -3½. The total is 55. Dallas is a 1-point favorite over Arizona (total 55½).

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said he’s seen mostly Kansas City money.

“Sharps early in the week on the Chiefs,” he said via text message. “Nothing but public on the Chiefs since we’ve been at 5½.”

William Hill also needs the Bills badly, sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said “public is clearly on both the Chiefs and Cowboys.”

He notes that Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano is inactive and that the Bills have a 6-25 record against the defending Super Bowl champion.

The line has shifted toward the Cowboys after Arizona opened -2½ with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season.

Bogdanovich and Esposito said their books need Cardinals-Cowboys to go under. The Cowboys’ past four games have all gone over.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.