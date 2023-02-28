Boston bonanza? Celtics-Bruins title parlay offers double-digit odds

The Celtics are the 3-1 favorites at Station Casinos sportsbooks to win the NBA championship, and the Bruins are the 3-1 favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates his empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

Boston teams have won 12 major pro sports championships this century, and the Bruins and Celtics are bidding to add to that total this year.

But, based on a prop posted at Stations on Saturday, the odds are against either team winning it all.

How many championships will the Celtics and Bruins combine to win this year? Zero is a -280 favorite after opening at -300. One is a +180 underdog. Two — essentially a two-team futures parlay — pays 16-1 after opening at 18-1.

“They both have a good chance of coming out of their respective conferences,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “In hockey, it’s so tough. Anybody can beat anybody, more so than in the NBA.

“I think the Bruins are the best team in the East, but the East is loaded.”

The Bruins have the best record in the NHL at 45-8-5 and are on pace to break the league record of 62 wins shared by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning.

But the past nine winners of the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy, which is presented to the team with the most points in the regular season, have failed to even reach the Stanley Cup Final, let alone win it.

In fact, only eight of the 36 Presidents’ Trophy winners have won the Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche are the +550 second pick at Stations to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, followed by the Hurricanes and Rangers at 6-1, the Devils at 9-1, and the Maple Leafs and Lightning at 10-1.

The Oilers are 12-1, and the Golden Knights are 14-1.

The Bucks and Suns are each 4-1 to win the NBA title, followed by the Nuggets (6-1) and Clippers (8-1).

