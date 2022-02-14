Botched extra point causes bad beat for Bellagio bettor

BetMGM won seven figures on the game despite a bettor winning two of three $1 million wagers placed on the Rams on Saturday night at the Bellagio.

The bettor won $1 million wagers on Los Angeles -½ in the first quarter (7-3) and -2½ in the first half (13-10). But a botched extra point by the Rams in the second quarter cost the gambler $1 million on Los Angeles to go over its first-half team total of 13½ points.

“That extra point was huge,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “Not only because that bettor had over 13½ points in the first half, but the game could’ve fallen four. If that happened, and we pushed on four, we might’ve been crying right now.

“But it was a storybook ending to the season, when the Super Bowl comes down to basically the last minute of the game.”

