Caesars bettor turns $70 into $287K after hitting NCAA parlays

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada had to sweat out several college basketball games, including Creighton-Oregon in double overtime, to cash in.

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks against Oregon's Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $70 into more than $287,000 after hitting a traditional parlay and round-robin parlay on college basketball games Saturday.

The gambler hit a $19 17-team parlay that paid $108,910.05 and a $51 17-team round-robin parlay that paid $178,403.40.

Both long-shot wagers were comprised of the same sides, alternate spreads, money lines, totals and alternate totals from NCAA Tournament, NIT and CBI games.

Both bets were reduced to 16-teamers after Oakland pushed as a 6-point underdog in a 79-73 overtime loss to North Carolina State.

Here are the rest of the legs and results:

— Seton Hall ML (-180), beat North Texas 72-58

— Arizona -9, beat Dayton 78-68

— Bethune Cookman +13, lost to Arkansas State 86-85

— Cincinnati ML (-225), beat Bradley 74-57

— Gonzaga ML (-175), beat Kansas 89-68

— Chicago State +9½ (-105), beat UC San Diego 77-75

— Chicago State-UC San Diego Over 139, 77-75

— North Carolina ML -190, beat Michigan State 85-69

— Delaware State-Seattle Over 137, 79-66

— Iowa State -3½ (-184), beat Washington State 67-56

— Ohio State ML -205, beat Virginia Tech 81-73

— Oakland-N.C. State Over 147½, 79-73 (OT)

— Texas +6½, lost 62-58 to Tennessee

— Illinois -10, beat Duquesne 89-63

— Illinois-Duquesne Over 143½ (-166), 89-63 final

— Oregon-Creighton Over 142½ (-166), 86-73 final (double OT)

The gambler needed overtime to send the Oakland-N.C. State game over the total after it was tied 66-66 (132) at the end of regulation.

The bettor really had to sweat out the Oregon-Creighton adjusted total, needing two overtimes to get over the number. The game was tied 62-62 (124) at the end of regulation and 71-71 (142) after the first overtime.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.