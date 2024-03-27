68°F
Caesars bettor turns $70 into $287K after hitting NCAA parlays

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks against Oregon's Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first ...
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks against Oregon's Kwame Evans Jr. (10) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 5:41 pm
 

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $70 into more than $287,000 after hitting a traditional parlay and round-robin parlay on college basketball games Saturday.

The gambler hit a $19 17-team parlay that paid $108,910.05 and a $51 17-team round-robin parlay that paid $178,403.40.

Both long-shot wagers were comprised of the same sides, alternate spreads, money lines, totals and alternate totals from NCAA Tournament, NIT and CBI games.

Both bets were reduced to 16-teamers after Oakland pushed as a 6-point underdog in a 79-73 overtime loss to North Carolina State.

Here are the rest of the legs and results:

— Seton Hall ML (-180), beat North Texas 72-58

— Arizona -9, beat Dayton 78-68

— Bethune Cookman +13, lost to Arkansas State 86-85

— Cincinnati ML (-225), beat Bradley 74-57

— Gonzaga ML (-175), beat Kansas 89-68

— Chicago State +9½ (-105), beat UC San Diego 77-75

— Chicago State-UC San Diego Over 139, 77-75

— North Carolina ML -190, beat Michigan State 85-69

— Delaware State-Seattle Over 137, 79-66

— Iowa State -3½ (-184), beat Washington State 67-56

— Ohio State ML -205, beat Virginia Tech 81-73

— Oakland-N.C. State Over 147½, 79-73 (OT)

— Texas +6½, lost 62-58 to Tennessee

— Illinois -10, beat Duquesne 89-63

— Illinois-Duquesne Over 143½ (-166), 89-63 final

— Oregon-Creighton Over 142½ (-166), 86-73 final (double OT)

The gambler needed overtime to send the Oakland-N.C. State game over the total after it was tied 66-66 (132) at the end of regulation.

The bettor really had to sweat out the Oregon-Creighton adjusted total, needing two overtimes to get over the number. The game was tied 62-62 (124) at the end of regulation and 71-71 (142) after the first overtime.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

