Caesars bettor wagers $110K on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Atlanta Falcons are consensus 2½-point home favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.” The consensus total is 43½.

Here are betting odds on Raiders star Davante Adams’ next team

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate place kicker Younghoe Koo's game-winning 58-yard-field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Falcons won their first home game Sunday after beating the Saints 26-24 on Younghoe Koo’s 58-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Atlanta failed to cover as a 2½-point favorite and is 0-3 against the spread at home. But a Caesars Sportsbook gambler is betting big on the Falcons to cover against Tampa Bay on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Caesars bettor in Tennessee wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Falcons -1½ over the Buccaneers. The consensus line is now 2½, with Station Sports at 2.

“We took sharp support on Falcons -1½, currently -2½,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said in a text message. “Right now, need Tampa for a small decision.”

The Falcons are -2½ (-105) and Tampa is +2½ (-105) at the SuperBook as part of a season-long reduced juice promotion.

The consensus total is 43½, with the SuperBook and South Point at 44.

The Buccaneers have won and covered three of their four games this season and are on a 9-3 cover streak overall. They’re also on a 9-1 ATS run on the road in the regular season.

Atlanta is on a 2-8 spread slide at home.

The Falcons account for 43 percent of the bets ATS at BetMGM and 49 percent of the money wagered. BetMGM analyst John Ewing posted on X that NFL teams getting less than 50 percent of the bets are 38-22-2 (63 percent) ATS this season.

NFL teams getting <50% of bets are 38-22-2 (63%) ATS this season. ✅ 43% of bets are on @AtlantaFalcons -1.5 vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football at #BetMGM pic.twitter.com/FN41dTN4CK — John Ewing (@johnewing) October 3, 2024

At BetMGM, 56 percent of the bets and 45 percent of the money is on the over, while 78 percent of the bets and 60 percent of the money on the money line is on the Bucs (+110).

The most bet player prop at BetMGM is on Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving to go over 43½ rushing yards. Ninety-nine percent of the bets are on the over.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.