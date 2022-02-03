Caesars Sportsbook posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST
Betting on the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals against the spread is only one of thousands of ways to wager on Super Bowl LVI at Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday afternoon. Here’s the entire list:
Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
