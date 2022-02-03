55°F
Betting

Caesars Sportsbook posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2022 - 3:14 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco ...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Betting on the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals against the spread is only one of more than a thousand ways to wager on Super Bowl LVI at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday afternoon. Here’s the entire list:

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

