Caesars Sportsbook slashes Super Bowl line for 24 hours

Caesars Sportsbook is offering a sale Thursday on the Los Angeles Rams’ prices against the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Workers paint a logo on the field at SoFi Stadium as members of the media watch days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The book lowered the line to Rams -3½ over the Bengals for Sunday’s game and plans to keep it there until Friday morning. The line then will move to -4, vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

Caesars is the only Las Vegas sportsbook at -3½. The line is 4½ at BetMGM, Circa Sports, the Westgate SuperBook and Station Casinos.

Caesars also is offering the best price on Los Angeles on the money line at -175. Circa has the best money line on Cincinnati at +176.

“We want to test the appetite of Rams bettors and get some in earlier than game day,” Mucklow said. “We have a liability on the Bengals, and we felt it was the right time to promote the Rams.”

Caesars took the largest reported wager on the Super Bowl from Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who made a $4,534,000 bet to win $7,707,800 on the Bengals on the money line (+170).

Another Caesars bettor placed three separate wagers of $522,500 to win $475,000 on the Rams -4, giving the gambler a total of $1.56 million to win $1.42 million on Los Angeles.

The line is 4 at -105 odds on both sides at the South Point.

At the Westgate SuperBook, 71 percent of the tickets ATS are on the Bengals, and 75 percent of the tickets on the money line are on Cincinnati. The book took a $100,000 straight bet on the Bengals +4½.

“Right now, the Bengals are outpacing the Rams on the spread,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We’ll see if that holds up, because in normal Super Bowl betting patterns, the spread is ruled by favorites and the money line is ruled by the underdogs.”

The total is 48½ everywhere.

“There’s definitely support for the under, but I expect that to change. I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes to 49 because the public likes to bet the over,” Kornegay said. “The public hasn’t gotten ahold of this game yet. It won’t until (Friday) night. It will be very interesting to see what happens late (Friday) night and the first half of Saturday.”

