Caesars Sportsbook, William Hill add free bets after outage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 2:36 pm
 
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, ...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Bettors trying to place wagers on their William Hill and Caesars Sportsbook mobile apps were out of luck NFL Sunday morning.

There was an outage on the apps in Nevada that began more than 30 minutes before the 10 a.m. kickoffs of nine NFL season openers and prevented bettors from accessing their accounts until after the games had started.

On Sunday afternoon, the books offered two $25 free sports bets to their customers and apologized for the inconvenience via email.

The books added the first $25 free bet to each account Sunday. Bettors have until Sept. 23 to use it.

A second $25 free bet will be added to accounts on Sept. 25. Bettors will have until Sept. 30 to use it.

Caesars Entertainment purchased William Hill for $4 billion in April.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

