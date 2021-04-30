California governor odds against Caitlyn Jenner, Randy Quaid

Caitlyn Jenner and Randy Quaid are on the betting board to win the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election, but both celebrities are long shots.

Caitlyn Jenner is shown Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Randy Quaid is shown on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Caitlyn Jenner and Randy Quaid are on the betting board to win the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election.

Both celebrities are long shots to prevail in the special election to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jenner is a 50-1 shot at United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook, and Quaid is 100-1.

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star, announced her plan to run April 23 as a Republican, launching a “Caitlyn for California” campaign website that said, “I’m in!”

Quaid, an actor who portrayed Cousin Eddie in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is “seriously considering running for governor.” He’s a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“If the ‘National Lampoon’ star runs against the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, who is 50-1 herself, it will be an intriguing contest,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email. “But he is currently way out at 100-1 to become the next governor, suggesting the odds are stacked against him at present time.”

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is the 12-1 favorite at Betfair, followed by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (20-1) and businessman John H. Cox (25-1), the 2018 gubernatorial runner-up.

Newsom is a -300 favorite at Betfair to be recalled in 2021 and +200 not to be recalled.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. In this case, a bettor must wager $300 to win $100 that Newsom will be recalled.

Betting on elections is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks. For more election odds at Betfair, visit betfair.com/sport/politics.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.