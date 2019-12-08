CFP lines: Clemson by 2 over Ohio State, LSU by 11 over Oklahoma

The Westgate opened LSU as a 9½-point favorite over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and the Ohio State-Clemson showdown as a pick’em at the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

LSU players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates following the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Clemson won 62-17. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) plants a University of Oklahoma flag after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over Baylor in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

The biggest question entering college football conference championship weekend was which team would earn the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, Utah or Oklahoma.

But the biggest question heading into Sunday morning’s CFP selection show was which team would be No. 1, Ohio State or LSU.

The answer was LSU, which earned the top seed after beating previous No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference title game.

The Tigers (13-0) will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the national semifinals. The Sooners (12-1) earned the fourth seed by virtue of their 30-23 overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game and Utah’s 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Buckeyes (13-0) were awarded the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the other semifinal.

Shortly after the seedings were announced, Las Vegas sportsbooks posted lines on the games, which will be played Dec. 28. The Westgate opened LSU as a 9½-point favorite over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and the Ohio State-Clemson showdown as a pick’em at the Fiesta Bowl. The line quickly shot up to LSU by 11 and Clemson by 2.

William Hill made LSU a 10½-point favorite and also had Ohio State-Clemson at pick and the lines quickly moved to LSU by 11 and Clemson by 1.

