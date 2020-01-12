55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

CFP national title game props

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2020 - 2:40 pm

CFP title game props

Posted at Westgate, William Hill sportsbooks

First score

Touchdown; -330

Any other score; +260

Safety

Yes; 10-1

No; -2,000

Overtime

Yes; 8-1

No; -1,300

Defensive or special teams TD

Yes; +170

No; -200

Three unanswered scores

Yes; -240

No; +200

Trevor Lawrence

Completions; 21½

Passing yards; 293½

TD passes

Over 2½; -140

Under 2½; +120

Travis Etienne

Rushing yards: 93½

Receiving yards; 40½

Joe Burrow

Completions; 27½

Passing yards; 352½

TD passes; 3½

Justin Jefferson

Receiving yards; 94½

Player to score first TD

Ja’Marr Chase; 5-1

Justin Jefferson; 5-1

Travis Etienne; 6-1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire; 8-1

Terrace Marshall Jr.; 10-1

Tee Higgins; 10-1

Justyn Ross; 12-1

Trevor Lawrence; 14-1

Joe Burrow; 18-1

Thaddeus Moss; 25-1

Amari Rodgers; 25-1

Chris Curry; 40-1

Racey McMath; 40-1

Diondre Overton; 50-1

Lyn-J Dixon; 50-1

Joe Ngata; 50-1

No TD scored; 500-1

Field (All others); 8-1

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST