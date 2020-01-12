CFP national title game props
Joe Burrow’s total passing yards is at 352½ and his total TD passes is 3½. Trevor Lawrence’s total passing yards is 293½ and his total TD passes is 2½.
CFP title game props
Posted at Westgate, William Hill sportsbooks
First score
Touchdown; -330
Any other score; +260
Safety
Yes; 10-1
No; -2,000
Overtime
Yes; 8-1
No; -1,300
Defensive or special teams TD
Yes; +170
No; -200
Three unanswered scores
Yes; -240
No; +200
Trevor Lawrence
Completions; 21½
Passing yards; 293½
TD passes
Over 2½; -140
Under 2½; +120
Travis Etienne
Rushing yards: 93½
Receiving yards; 40½
Joe Burrow
Completions; 27½
Passing yards; 352½
TD passes; 3½
Justin Jefferson
Receiving yards; 94½
Player to score first TD
Ja’Marr Chase; 5-1
Justin Jefferson; 5-1
Travis Etienne; 6-1
Clyde Edwards-Helaire; 8-1
Terrace Marshall Jr.; 10-1
Tee Higgins; 10-1
Justyn Ross; 12-1
Trevor Lawrence; 14-1
Joe Burrow; 18-1
Thaddeus Moss; 25-1
Amari Rodgers; 25-1
Chris Curry; 40-1
Racey McMath; 40-1
Diondre Overton; 50-1
Lyn-J Dixon; 50-1
Joe Ngata; 50-1
No TD scored; 500-1
Field (All others); 8-1