Check out all the different ways to bet Final Four matchups

A sampling of NCAA Tournament Final Four props at South Point, Caesars Sportsbook, Westgate SuperBook, Circa Sports and Station Casinos.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, reacts during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, shoots over Houston forward J'Wan Roberts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kansas' Christian Braun dunks during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) walks down the hallway at the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans. Villanova will play Kansas on Saturday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) celebrates after a win against Michigan State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North Carolina's Leaky Black, right, goes up for a shot against St. Peter's Fousseyni Drame during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NCAA Tournament Final Four props

At South Point

Duke-North Carolina

Alternate point spreads

North Carolina; -3½; +210

Duke; +3½; -250

— — —

North Carolina; +10½; -250

Duke; -10½; +210

First team to 15 points

North Carolina; +115

Duke; -135

Total team points

North Carolina; 73½

Duke; 77½

Total team first-half points

North Carolina; 34½

Duke; 36½

Total 3-pointers made in game; 15½

Total points scored by

Brady Manek; 17½

Paolo Banchero; 17½

Caleb Love; 16½

Wendell Moore Jr.; 12½

Villanova-Kansas

Alternate point spreads

Villanova; -3½; +240

Kansas; +3½; -280

— — —

Villanova; +10½; -240

Kansas; -10½; +200

First team to 15 points

Villanova; +120

Kansas; -140

Total team points

Villanova; 64½

Kansas; 68½

Total team first-half points

Villanova; 29½

Kansas; 31½

Total 3-pointers made in game; 15½

Total points scored by

Ochai Agbaji; 16½

Remy Martin; 12½

Collin Gillespie; 15½

Jermaine Samuels; 14½

At Circa Sports

Championship exacta

Duke defeats Kansas; +340

Duke defeats Villanova; +545

Kansas defeats Duke; +340

Kansas defeats North Carolina; +515

North Carolina defeats Kansas; +875

North Carolina defeats Villanova; +1,150

Villanova defeats Duke; +1,075

Villanova defeats North Carolina; 13-1

At Station Casinos

Team to score first

Kansas; -125

Villanova; -105

— — —

Duke; -125

North Carolina; -105

First team to score 10 or more points

Kansas; -140

Villanova; +110

— — —

Duke; -140

North Carolina; +110

First team to score 20 or more points

Kansas; -170

Villanova; +140

— — —

Duke; -170

North Carolina; +140

First team to score 40 or more points

Kansas; -200

Villanova; +160

— — —

Duke; -190

North Carolina; +155

At Caesars Sportsbook

Duke-North Carolina

Margin of victory

North Carolina by 1-5; 4-1

North Carolina by 6-10; +650

North Carolina by 11-15; 14-1

North Carolina by 16-20; 22-1

North Carolina by 21-25; 75-1

North Carolina by 26 or more; 60-1

Duke by 1-5; +280

Duke by 6-10; +425

Duke by 11-15; 5-1

Duke by 16-20; +850

Duke by 21-25; 18-1

Duke by 26 or more; 15-1

Largest lead

Over 12½; -135

Under 12½; +115

Game goes to overtime

Yes; 11-1

No; -2,000

Villanova-Kansas

Margin of victory

Villanova by 1-5; +425

Villanova by 6-10; 7-1

Villanova by 11-15; 16-1

Villanova by 16-20; 25-1

Villanova by 21-25; 60-1

Villanova by 26 or more; 50-1

Kansas by 1-5; 3-1

Kansas by 6-10; 4-1

Kansas by 11-15; 5-1

Kansas by 16-20; 8-1

Kansas by 21-25; 16-1

Kansas by 26 or more; 14-1

Largest lead

Over 13½; +105

Under 13½; -125

Game goes to overtime

Yes; 12-1

No; -2,400

At Westgate SuperBook

Win national title

Duke; +165

Kansas; +180

North Carolina; +475

Villanova; +550

Most Outstanding Player

Paolo Banchero; 3-1

Ochai Agbaji; +450

Collin Gillespie; 10-1

Remy Martin; 10-1

Jermaine Samuels; 14-1

Jeremy Roach; 16-1

Mark Williams; 16-1

Brady Manek; 16-1

Armando Bacot; 16-1

Caleb Love; 20-1

Christian Braun; 20-1

Wendell Moore Jr.; 20-1

AJ Griffin; 20-1

Caleb Daniels; 40-1

Jalen Wilson; 40-1

Eric Dixon; 50-1

RJ Davis; 50-1

Brandon Slater; 50-1

David McCormack; 50-1

Dajuan Harris Jr.; 100-1

Leaky Black; 200-1

Trevor Keels; 200-1