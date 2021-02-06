Chiefs beat Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV opinion poll

Kansas City is a 3-point favorite over Tampa Bay, and the total is 56 in Super Bowl LV. Here’s a survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and pro bettors and handicappers.

In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes warm up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the total is 56 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. Here is a survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

Johnny Avello, DraftKings sportsbook director: Chiefs, 30-28

The Chiefs resemble a thoroughbred that rarely gets out of the gate smoothly and then makes their move at the (third) quarter pole to create added suspense. Will jockey Patrick Mahomes be able to get this mount across the finish line first? By a nose.

Clay Baker, Raider Nation Radio: Chiefs, 38-32

Never go against Andy Reid when he has more than a week to prepare. Tom Brady will play valiantly, but he’ll run out of bullets, like an old gunslinger.

Brian Blessing, Sportsbookradio.com: Chiefs, 34-20

Don’t sleep on Tom Brady’s accomplishments of taking his new team to the big show. Problem is, the Chiefs might be peaking at the right time, with a video-game offense and a defense that was more than stout in the AFC championship game.

Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill sportsbook director: Chiefs, 31-30

Harrison Butker wins it on a long field goal.

Chip Chirimbes, Chipwins.com: Buccaneers, 27-23

Follow the money. When it’s this heavy on Kansas City, play against it. Take Tampa Bay.

Joe D’Amico, Gamechangerz.ca: Chiefs, 34-30

In an evenly matched game, it will come down to coaching, defense and mistakes. Andy Reid is sharper, Kansas City is better against the pass and Patrick Mahomes turns the ball over less.

Chuck Esposito, Sunset Station sportsbook director: Chiefs, 31-16

Tampa Bay won’t be able to come back this time and make it close. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are just too much for the GOAT.

Lou Finocchiaro, @GambLou: Buccaneers, 27-21

Remember Super Bowl 36 (when Patriots upset Rams, 20-17).

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Buccaneers, 27-24

Tom Brady gets his seventh ring in a lower-scoring game than some expect.

Mark Franco, FrancoSports.com: Chiefs, 35-30

Too many weapons on both offenses, so we will see more than a few big plays. In the end, Patrick Mahomes outduels Tom Brady in a great high-scoring affair.

Bernie Fratto, FoxSportsRadio: Buccaneers, 28-27

Of the 54 Super Bowls played, the team with the better defense has gone 41-13. It’s not lost on me the Chiefs trailed by two scores late in the fourth quarter last year. Can lightning strike twice? Give me Tom Brady, the points and the better defense, and I’ll take my chances.

Hank Goldberg, CBS Sports HQ: Buccaneers, 27-24

Losing two Pro Bowl tackles is going to hurt Kansas City against Tampa Bay’s opportunistic defense. The Chiefs’ cover against Buffalo was their only one since Nov. 1. They haven’t been a great investment.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Chiefs, 30-20

Tampa Bay and Tom Brady might have the better of the intangibles, but Kansas City has the better tangibles — the fundamentals — and more ways to win with Patrick Mahomes and fewer vulnerabilities. And, in the end, it’s the fundamentals and executing them that win games.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN: Chiefs, 28-24

If the Chiefs play remotely close to their best version, no one can hang. Tom Brady is impressive, but Patrick Mahomes makes a few more plays.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate sportsbook VP: Chiefs, 31-23

After a slow start, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes make enough plays in the second half to go back to back. Tom Brady’s comeback falls short, as two picks end Tampa Bay’s run.

Dana Lane, @DanaLaneSports: Buccaneers, 30-24

It’s difficult for me to go against Tom Brady’s six rings, but it’s the Bucs’ running game that will be just as important to number seven.

Vinny Magliulo, VSiN host: Chiefs, 34-27

A good matchup across the board, highlighted by the quarterbacks. Great for business. Slight coaching edge for Kansas City, and it has more speed. Plus two guys named Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Art Manteris, Station Casinos sportsbook VP: Chiefs, 34-24

Chiefs a little too much. Tom Brady and the Bucs’ miraculous playoff run comes up a little short. Total squeaks over late.

Bruce Marshall, Goldsheet.com: Buccaneers, 33-29

Tom Brady keeps the Bucs on the move at crucial points and prevents the Chiefs from scoring in rapid-fire succession, which has been Kansas City’s MO in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Jason McCormick, Red Rock sportsbook director: Buccaneers, 24-23

The Buccaneers rush for more than 130 yards and control the clock, and the Tampa Bay defense comes up with some big sacks.

Mitch Moss, VSiN host: Chiefs, 30-23

Not a strong opinion on the game. Kansas City’s injured offensive line worries me, but Patrick Mahomes is so good. It’s tough for me to bet against him straight up.

Tony Nevill, Treasure Island sportsbook director: Chiefs, 27-24 (OT)

The Chiefs and Buccaneers surprise fans, as both defenses dictate the pace of play. Patrick Mahomes throws for 293 yards, and Tom Brady throws for only 249 as this game goes under the total.

Eric Parkila, @ParkilaSports: Chiefs, 35-31

Kansas City and Tampa Bay trade scores, with the Chiefs winning as Andy Reid outcoaches Bruce Arians.

Micah Roberts, Sportsline.com: Buccaneers, 38-35

I believe in the Bucs’ seven-game win streak, the last three being road playoff wins. They’re peaking at the perfect time.

Vic Salerno, USBookmaking president: Chiefs, 35-32

I’ll take Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes over Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Reid is a better coach, and Mahomes can beat you more ways than Brady.

Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook VP of risk: Chiefs, 24-21

The NFL completes the COVID season with a close Super Bowl.

Ted Sevransky, @teddy_covers: Chiefs, 30-24

The Chiefs were clearly the better of these two teams when they met in Week 12, and I’m not convinced the Bucs have improved enough to knock off the defending champs. Kansas City is 16-1 away from home the past two seasons, a streak worth riding.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate sportsbook VP of risk: Buccaneers, 28-24

The Chiefs down two starting offensive linemen will prove to be too much for their offense to overcome against a top-rated Bucs defense.

Alex Smith, AxSmithSports.com: Chiefs, 34-23

Patrick Mahomes and company end the magical run of Tom Brady and the Bucs in a classic showdown.

Jeff Stoneback, MGM Resorts director of trading: Chiefs, 35-17

Patrick Mahomes has a big game when the Bucs’ defense can’t stop Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Buccaneers, 33-30

Losing their tackles could hurt the Chiefs vs. the Bucs’ defensive line.

Robert Walker, USBookmaking sportsbook director: Chiefs, 38-27

Patrick Mahomes takes over the mantle from Tom Brady. Kansas City has too many weapons and Andy Reid.

Matt Youmans, VSiN editor, host: Chiefs, 34-30

A slow-starting game should turn into a shootout in the second half. When it’s time to trade big plays, bet on the young gun outshooting the old man.

Cris Zeniuk, pro sports bettor, @lasvegascris: Buccaneers, 27-24

My lying eyes tell me Kansas City easily, but I don’t listen to what I think. My metrics favor Tampa.

Straight-up picks: Chiefs 22, Buccaneers 12

Against the spread picks: Chiefs 17, Buccaneers 14, Push 3

Total: Over 15, Under 19