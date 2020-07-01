Circa Sports launches mobile betting app in Colorado

Circa Sports sportsbook, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Nevada, announced Wednesday the launch of its mobile sports betting app in Colorado.

Artist’s rendering of Circa Sportsbook. (Courtesy photo)

Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino, isn’t scheduled to open until Oct. 28. But Circa Sports already has expanded to other states.

The Circa Sports Colorado app will be run out of Las Vegas, where Circa Sports launched a mobile app in June 2019, as well as two physical books at Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas.

“We’re going to take what Circa Sports has been doing in Nevada and we’re excited about expanding the operation to Colorado,” Golden Gate and D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens said.

Circa Sports, the brainchild of Stevens, prides itself on a model based on offering low hold percentages, or a book’s projected winning percentage, and high limits. It also promises not to reduce limits for winning bettors.

“Our tagline is ‘Circa Sports: Where the pros play,’ ” Stevens said. “We’re not going to back down from professional sports bettors. We enjoy working with them.”

Stevens said Circa Sports has no current plans to expand to other states.

“Right now, we’re really going to be focused on Colorado,” he said. “We love the Colorado market. The regulatory environment is optimal. But we certainly want to grow Circa Sports in other jurisdictions down the road.

“Colorado is set up for two key elements. The first is remote registration and the second is remote funding. That really sets the table for good access.”

Nevada regulations require in-person registration for a mobile account.

Circa’s 777-room hotel tower isn’t slated to open until Dec. 28. But Circa’s first five floors, including its three-story stadium-style sportsbook, is set to open Oct. 28.

“I was coming to Vegas long before I really got into business out here,” said Stevens, a longtime sports bettor. “The idea had been growing for a long, long time for building the world’s biggest sportsbook.”

The Westgate has long claimed to be the world’s largest sportsbook, at 30,000 square feet with an official customer capacity of 2,019 guests, including standing room. It also claims to have the world’s largest indoor 4K video wall, which sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said measures 18 feet tall and 260 feet wide.

Stevens said Circa will “have some of those stats come out a little bit further down the road.”

“But we have the largest sportsbook screen in the world,” he said with a smile. “We have the biggest height. We have the most amount of pixels. We have the most seats. We have the most cubic feet. And we’re going to have a friendly rivalry with the Westgate.”

