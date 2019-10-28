Circa Sports Million contestant needs Dolphins (+14) to win $143K

Contestants using the aliases THE NATURE BOY and St Cloud Connection will split the prize unless Concrete Mike passes them with a Miami cover.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws against the Dallas Cowboys during a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

A contestant in the Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest needs the Dolphins to cover as 14-point underdogs at the Steelers on Monday night to win a $143,750 second quarter prize.

Contestants using the aliases THE NATURE BOY and St Cloud Connection will split the prize unless Concrete Mike passes them with a Miami cover.

Sharp bettors took the Dolphins at plus 14½ at CG Technology sportsbook and the consensus line is 14 at Las Vegas books.

“Steady stream of Dolphins (money) if you can believe that,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said.

Miami is 0-6 this season but has covered its last two losses to the Bills and Redskins.

The Steelers, who opened as 17-point favorites on the lookahead line, are 2-4 but riding a 3-0-1 cover streak that includes a 27-3 win over the Bengals on Sept. 30 on “Monday Night Football.”

Pittsburgh has won 17 consecutive “Monday Night Football” games at home.

The consensus total is 43½.

The Westgate needs the Dolphins for a small decision.

“We have a little bit of residual liability left on teasers and parlays on the Steelers,” said Jeff Sherman, Westgate vice president of risk. “Nothing overwhelming but we need Miami.”

