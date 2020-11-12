Clear sharp-public divide on Thursday’s Colts-Titans game

Sharp bettors and the public are on opposite sides of the crucial AFC South clash between Indianapolis and Tennessee, bookmakers said.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) stiff arms Baltimore Ravens defensive back Terrell Bonds (38) during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Sharp bettors have piled on the Indianapolis Colts, moving them from underdogs to favorites in Thursday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are consensus 1-point favorites Thursday afternoon after opening at +2½ early in the week. Caesars Entertainment is at Colts -1½. Station Casinos and William Hill are at pick’em.

The total is 48½ everywhere except Circa Sports, which is at 49.

“Definitely a sharp move on the Colts. Public and ticket counts clearly favor the Titans,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “We’ll probably go in needing the Colts. They are clearly on opposite sides.”

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said its sharpest NFL group bet the Colts at pick’em Thursday morning.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett and William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich also reported the sharps on the Colts and the public on the Titans.

“Right now we need the Titans, but that could definitely change by kickoff,” Bennett said.

The Colts (5-3) trail the Titans (6-2) by a game in the AFC South. On Sunday, Indianapolis lost 24-10 at home to Baltimore, and Tennessee held on for a 24-17 home win over Chicago.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.