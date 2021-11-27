COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Auburn up 10 on Alabama in 4th quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (76) and tight end Erick All (83) celebrates a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Welcome to Week 13 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 2 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, and No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There are 45 games overall.

UPDATES

3:10 p.m.: Auburn leads Alabama 10-0 going to the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -154 on the live line (Crimson Tide +120).

3:06 p.m.: Alabama botches a field goal try, and Auburn maintains a 10-0 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

2:54 p.m.: Catching up on some recent finals:

FINAL: North Texas 45, No. 15 UTSA 23. The Mean Green hand the Roadrunners their first loss, rolling to the outright win as 8½-point home underdogs, +290 ML. The game goes over 59½.

FINAL: Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34. The Monarchs cover as 8½-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game sails over 56.

FINAL: Texas State 24, Arkansas State 22. The Bobcats win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +105 ML when the Red Wolves miss a 48-yard field goal on the final play. The game stays under 62.

FINAL: Georgia State 37, Troy 10. The Panthers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 49.

FINAL: Appalachian State 27, Georgia Southern 3. The Eagles cover as 24½-point road underdogs, but the Mountaineers win outright at -3,000 ML. The game stays well under 55½.

2:45 p.m.: Alabama is struggling. Auburn leads 10-0 with 10:36 left in the third quarter. The Tigers are now favored at -170 on the live line (Crimson Tide +130), spread -3½, total 33½.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Wisconsin -3½, total 17½

SMU -1½, total 30½

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Wisconsin 10, Minnesota 6. First-half winners: Wisconsin -3½, under 20.

2:40 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 17, Tulsa 14. First-half winners: Tulsa +3½, under 31½. Tulsa threw a 32-yard TD pass with 16 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Arizona State -8½, total 26½

Louisiana -9, total 27

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Arizona State 14, Arizona 9. First-half winners: Arizona +11, under 28.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 14, Louisiana-Monroe 10. First-half winners: Monroe +12, under 29.

2:23 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard caught a 56-yard TD pass on the final play to cover the first-half spread. The Commodores trail Tennessee 24-7 at halftime but covered +19.

2:22 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Purdue -7, total 21½

Virginia -3, total 31

Illinois -1, total 20

Western Kentucky -2½, total 29½

2:19 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 21, Virginia Tech 17. First-half winners: Virginia -3½, over 31½.

2:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 14, Western Kentucky 6. First-half winners: Marshall PK, under 37½.

2:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Purdue 17, Indiana 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 10, under 25½.

2:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Illinois 37, Northwestern 7. First-half winners: Illinois -4, over 21½.

2:13 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Alabama -10½, total 26½

Tennessee -14, total 27½

2:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 7. First-half winners: Vanderbilt +19, under 35. Vanderbilt’s Will Sheppard caught a 56-yard TD pass on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

2:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 7, Alabama 0. First-half winners: Auburn +11½, under 30.

2:08 p.m.: Second-half line: Penn State -3½, total 26½.

2:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan State 17, Penn State 14. First-half winners: Michigan State +3, over 25½, Michigan State +145 ML.

2:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Oregon -3, total 28.

1:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon 24, Oregon State 3. First-half winners: Oregon -5, under 31.

1:53 p.m.: Auburn scores first. The Tigers take a 7-0 lead on Alabama with 6:50 left in the second quarter. Alabama is -520 on the live line (Tigers +350), spread -7½, total 43½.

1:41 p.m.: FINAL: Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31. The Owls score a TD with 1:01 left to win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 53.

1:40 p.m.: Second-half lines:

New Mexico State -1½, total 31

Southern Miss -4½, total 24

1:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 21, Florida International 14. First-half winners: FIU +9, over 23½.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: New Mexico State 27, Massachusetts 13. First-half winners: New Mexico State -3½, over 30.

1:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Wyoming -4, total 23½.

1:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Hawaii 31, Wyoming 7. First-half winners: Hawaii +7, over 24½, Hawaii +300 ML.

1:24 p.m.: Alabama and Auburn are still scoreless with 12:18 left in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide is -2,200 on the live line (Auburn +870), spread -17½, total 38½.

1:02 p.m.: Catching up on some earlier finals:

FINAL: No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24. The Red Raiders cover as 14½-point road underdogs, but they miss a 53-yard field goal on the final play, allowing the Bears to win outright at -600. The game stays just under 51½.

FINAL: No. 19 Houston 45, Connecticut 17. The Huskies cover as 32-point home underdogs, but the Cougars win outright. No ML was available. The game goes over 54½.

FINAL: Kent State 48, Miami (Ohio) 47. The Golden Flashes stop a 2-point conversion in overtime to win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game sails over 67.

FINAL: Toledo 49, Akron 14. The Rockets score a TD with 24 seconds left to cover as 28½-point home favorites, -8,000 ML. The game also goes over 57½ on the final TD.

FINAL: Miami (Fla.) 47, Duke 10. The Hurricanes cover as 20½-point road favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 67.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Florida 24, Florida State 21. The Seminoles score a TD with 44 seconds left to cover as 3½-point road underdogs, but the Gators win outright at -165 ML. The game stays under 58½. Many bettors pushed with the line at 3, and some early bettors won with Florida -2½.

12:56 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.

12:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -11½, total 24½.

12:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 7, Georgia Southern 0. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +14, under 29½.

12:45 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 63½, -250), 12:45 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Old Dominion -4½, total 27

Arkansas State -3, total 30½

UTSA -9½, total 30½

12:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: North Texas 31, UTSA 13. First-half winners: North Texas +5½, over 30½, North Texas +200 ML.

12:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Old Dominion 28, Charlotte 14. First-half winners: Old Dominion -5½, over 28.

12:37 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 17, Arkansas State 10. First-half winners: Texas State +½, under 31.

12:36 p.m.: FINAL: No. 6 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27. The Wolverines win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +230 ML. The game goes over 64½.

12:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia State -3½, total 21½.

12:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 17, Troy 3. First-half winners: Georgia State -3½, under 24½.

12:30 p.m.: Michigan is going to win. The Wolverines extend the lead back to 15 at 42-27 with 2:17 to play.

12:29 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+250) at No. 11 Oregon (-7½, 61, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-5, 51, -200) at No. 12 Michigan State (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-110) at Marshall (PK, 75, -110), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+220) at Illinois (-7, 44½, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+650) at Purdue (-18, 50½, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

12:20 p.m.: Ohio State is still alive. The Buckeyes cut Michigan’s lead to 35-27 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -1,400 on the live line (Buckeyes +680).

12:15 p.m.: FINAL: Maryland 40, Rutgers 16. The Terrapins romp to bowl eligibility as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game goes over 53.

12:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10. The Demon Deacons clinch a berth in the ACC title game, rolling to the cover as 6½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 64.

12:10 p.m.: FINAL: Army 31, Liberty 16. The Black Knights cruise to the outright win as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 51.

12:04 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 38, Temple 14. The Midshipmen cover as 13½-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 42½.

12:03 p.m.: It’s looking like Michigan’s day. The Wolverines extend their lead to 35-20 with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter and are -3,500 on the live line (Ohio State +1,060), spread -8½, total 64½.

12:01 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0. The Bulldogs cover as 35½-point road favorites; no ML was available. The game stays under 54½.

11:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Florida International (+500) at Southern Mississippi (-15, 46, -700), noon

— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon

— Hawaii (+400) at Wyoming (-13, 48½, -500), noon

11:51 a.m.: Ohio State isn’t going away. The Buckeyes cut Michigan’s lead to 28-20 with 14:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines are -400 on the live line (Buckeyes +285), spread -5½, total 62½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana Tech -1, total 26½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rice 14, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Rice +3, under 26½, Rice +135 ML.

11:28 a.m.: Michigan has taken control. The Wolverines extend their lead to 28-13 over Ohio State with 5:49 left in the third quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Buckeyes +600), spread -9½, total 61½.

11:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Miami -9½, total 30.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Miami (Fla.) 30, Duke 10. First-half winners: Miami -11½, over 35.

11:09 a.m.: Michigan extends its lead to 21-13 with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines are now favored at -205 on the live line (Ohio State +158), spread -3½, total 61½.

10:58 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

10:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ohio State -4, total 31

Houston -14½, total 26

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Houston 21, Connecticut 10. First-half winners: UConn +19½, over 30½.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Ohio State 13. First-half winners: Michigan +3½, under 33½, Michigan +175 ML.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rutgers -½, total 24½

Toledo -13½, total 28½

Miami -½, total 33½

Florida -3, total 27½

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Toledo 21, Akron 7. First-half winners: Akron +17, under 30½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 7, Florida State 7. First-half winners: Florida State +2½, under 29½.

10:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 20, Rutgers 2. First-half winners: Maryland +½, under 26.

10:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Kent State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16. First-half winners: Kent State PK, under 34.

10:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Navy -6½, total 19½

Wake Forest PK, total 28

10:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Wake Forest 24, Boston College 10. First-half winners: Wake Forest -3½, over 33.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Navy 17, Temple 7. First-half winners: Navy -7½, over 21½.

10:31 a.m.: Michigan takes a 14-10 lead with 3:51 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -172 on the live line (Michigan +134), spread -2½, total 60½.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Baylor -3, total 26½

Georgia -14, total 21½

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Georgia Tech 0. First-half winners: Georgia -21½, under 31.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 10. First-half winners: Texas Tech +7½, over 26½. Texas Tech scored a TD with 1:08 left to put the first-half total over.

10:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -1, total 23½.

10:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Army 24, Liberty 3. First-half winners: Army +1½, over 25½, Army +120 ML.

10:14 a.m.: Ohio State takes the lead. Garrett Wilson catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Buckeyes lead Michigan 10-7 with 9:12 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -320 on the live line (Michigan +235), spread -6½, total 59½.

10:03 a.m.: Ohio State punts, and Michigan has the ball back with a 7-3 lead with 12:14 left in the second quarter. Ohio State is -132 on the live line (Michigan +104), spread -1½, total 55½.

9:56 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Michigan leads 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

9:43 a.m.: Ohio State trims Michigan’s lead to 7-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes are -146 on the live line (Wolverines +114), spread -2½, total 63½.

9:27 a.m.: Michigan has come to play. The Wolverines take a 7-0 lead on Ohio State with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Ohio State is -135 on the live line (Michigan +105), spread -2½, total 68½.

9:26 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.: Despite heavy action on No. 2 Ohio State this week, the line has dropped to Buckeyes -6½ at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being as high as -9 during the week. Could be a strong indicator that No. 6 Michigan will keep it close or win today.

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Wake Forest from -4½ to -5½

Rutgers from +1½ to -1½

Miami (Ohio) from PK to -1

Miami (Ohio)-Kent State total from 65½ to 67

Miami (Fla.)-Duke total from 68 to 67

North Texas from +10 to +8½

Southern Mississippi from -13 to -14

Penn State from -4 to -5½

Western Kentucky-Marshall total from 73½ to 74½

Indiana from +16 to +15

Colorado State from +4 to +3

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— No. 1 Georgia (-35½, 54½, no ML) at Georgia Tech (no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 2 Ohio State (-6½, 64½, -270) at No. 6 Michigan (+230), 9 a.m.

— Texas Tech (+450) at No. 9 Baylor (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

— No. 21 Wake Forest (-6½, 64, -240) at Boston College (+200), 9 a.m.

— No. 19 Houston (-32, 54½, no ML) at Connecticut (no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+145) at Florida (-3½, 58½, -165), 9 a.m.

— Maryland (+110) at Rutgers (-2, 53, -130), 9 a.m.

— Army (+135) at Liberty (-3, 51, -155), 9 a.m.

— Navy (-13½, 42½, -600) at Temple (+450), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Ohio) (-110) at Kent State (PK, 67, -110), 9 a.m.

— Akron (+1,800) at Toledo (-28½, 57½, -8,000), 9 a.m.

— Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 67, -1,400) at Duke (+800), 9:30 a.m.

— Louisiana Tech (-4, 53, -180) at Rice (+160), 10 a.m.

— No. 15 UTSA (-8½, 59½, -350) at North Texas (+290), 11 a.m.

— Charlotte (+280) at Old Dominion (-8½, 56, -340), 11 a.m.

— Texas State (+105) at Arkansas State (-2, 62, -125), 11 a.m.

— Troy (+200) at Georgia State (-6½, 49, -240), 11 a.m.

— Georgia Southern (+1,200) at Appalachian State (-24½, 55½, -3,000), 11:30 a.m.

— Florida International (+500) at Southern Mississippi (-15, 46, -700), noon

— Massachusetts (+220) at New Mexico State (-7, 59, -260), noon

— Hawaii (+400) at Wyoming (-13, 48½, -500), noon

— No. 3 Alabama (-20½, 57, -1,600) at Auburn (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Oregon State (+250) at No. 11 Oregon (-7½, 61, -300), 12:30 p.m.

— Penn State (-5, 51, -200) at No. 12 Michigan State (+175), 12:30 p.m.

— Western Kentucky (-110) at Marshall (PK, 75, -110), 12:30 p.m.

— Northwestern (+220) at Illinois (-7, 44½, -260), 12:30 p.m.

— Indiana (+650) at Purdue (-18, 50½, -1,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at Tennessee (-32, 64, no ML), 12:45 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+210) at Virginia (-6½, 63½, -250), 12:45 p.m.

— No. 18 Wisconsin (-7, 39, -275) at Minnesota (+235), 1 p.m.

— Tulsa (+200) at SMU (-6½, 62, -240), 1 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at No. 23 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-21½, 55, -2,000), 1 p.m.

— Arizona (+800) at Arizona State (-20, 53, -1,400), 1 p.m.

— No. 14 Texas A&M (-6, 46½, -240) at LSU (+200), 4 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+150) at Florida Atlantic (-3½, 49½, -170), 4 p.m.

— West Virginia (-15½, 55½, -700) at Kansas (+500), 4 p.m.

— No. 10 Oklahoma (+165) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-4½, 49, -185), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 20 Pittsburgh (-12½, 57½, -450) at Syracuse (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Clemson (-11½, 43, -450) at South Carolina (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Kentucky (+130) at Louisville (-3, 57½, -150), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+190) at Memphis (-6, 58, -220), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 5 Notre Dame (-20, 53, -1,400) at Stanford (+800), 5 p.m.

— UNR (-3, 58, -155) at Colorado State (+135), 6 p.m.

— No. 13 Brigham Young (-7, 64, -260) at Southern California (+220), 7:30 p.m.

— California (+200) at UCLA (-6½, 58, -240), 7:30 p.m.

