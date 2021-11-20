COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 12 action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Purdue during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Welcome to Week 12 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State, No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, and No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah. There are 55 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Georgia from -50 to -52

Charleston Southern-Georgia total from 57½ to 59

Tennessee State-Mississippi State total from 57½ to 56

Texas A&M from -41 to -42

Western Kentucky from -10½ to -11½

Arkansas State from +16½ to +15½

Old Dominion-Middle Tennessee total from 50 to 48

Syracuse-North Carolina State total from 50½ to 49

Kansas State from -1 to -2½

Oklahoma State-Texas Tech total from 56½ to 55

8:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Charleston Southern (no ML) at No. 1 Georgia (-52. 59, no ML), 9 a.m.

— No. 7 Michigan State (+750) at No. 5 Ohio State (-19, 69½, -1,200), 9 a.m.

— No. 13 Wake Forest (+150) at Clemson (-3½, 56½, -170), 9 a.m.

— Iowa State (+135) at No. 12 Oklahoma (-3, 59½, -155), 9 a.m.

— Prairie View A&M (no ML) at No. 16 Texas A&M (-42, 50, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Tennessee State (no ML) at Mississippi State (-44½, 56, no ML), 9 a.m.

— New Mexico State (no ML) at Kentucky (-36, 60½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Florida Atlantic (+375) at Western Kentucky (-12, 64½, -450), 9 a.m.

— Florida State (+125) at Boston College (-3, 55½, -145), 9 a.m.

— Wofford (no ML) at North Carolina (-37, 62½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Purdue (-11, 47½, -400) vs. Northwestern (+330), 9 a.m. (at Chicago)

— Rutgers (+450) at Penn State (-14, 45½, -600), 9 a.m.

— Massachusetts (no ML) at Army (-37, 56½, no ML), 9 a.m.

— Texas (+110) at West Virginia (-2, 56½, -130), 9 a.m.

— South Florida (+190) at Tulane (-5½, 60, -220), 9 a.m.

— Kent State (-13½, 72½, -500) at Akron (+400), 9 a.m.

— Texas State (+1,200) at Coastal Carolina (-24½, 60½, -3,000), 10 a.m.

— Illinois (+375) at No. 18 Iowa (-11½, 38½, -450), 11 a.m.

— Arkansas State (+550) at Georgia State (-15½, 66½, -800), 11 a.m.

— Georgia Tech (+575) at No. 6 Notre Dame (-17, 58, -850), 11:30 a.m.

— Washington (-6½, 43, -250) at Colorado (+210), noon

— No. 21 Arkansas (+900) at No. 2 Alabama (-20½, 58½, -1,600), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (+320) at No. 3 Cincinnati (-10, 65½, -380), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 8 Michigan (-16, 57½, -700) at Maryland (+500), 12:30 p.m.

— Nebraska (+320) at No. 19 Wisconsin (-9½, 43, -380), 12:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+500) at No. 20 Pittsburgh (-15, 66, -700), 12:30 p.m.

— UAB (+165) at No. 15 UTSA (-4, 53½, -185), 12:30 p.m.

— Marshall (-14½, 62, -650) at Charlotte (+475), 12:30 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+145) at Middle Tennessee (-3½, 48, -165), 12:30 p.m.

— Minnesota (-7½, 43½, -300) at Indiana (+250), 12:30 p.m.

— East Carolina (-3½, 46½, -175) at Navy (+155), 12:30 p.m.

— Appalachian State (-10, 51½, -360) at Troy (+300), 12:30 p.m.

— No. 14 Brigham Young (-20, 57, -1,400) at Georgia Southern (+800), 1 p.m.

— Syracuse (+375) at No. 25 North Carolina State (-11½, 49, -450), 1 p.m.

— Florida (-9, 67½, -340) at Missouri (+280), 1 p.m.

— Rice (+300) at UTEP (-9½, 47, -360), 1 p.m.

— Connecticut (no ML) at Central Florida (-30½, 56, no ML), 1 p.m.

— No. 22 Louisiana (Lafayette) (+170) at Liberty (-4½, 53½, -190), 1 p.m.

— Kansas (+850) at TCU (-21, 65, -1,500), 1 p.m.

— Temple (+900) at Tulsa (-22, 51, -1,600), 1 p.m.

— UCLA (-3½, 65½, -165) at Southern California (+145), 1 p.m.

— No. 11 Baylor (+115) at Kansas State (-2½, 50, -135), 2:30 p.m.

— Auburn (-8, 45, -320) at South Carolina (+265), 4 p.m.

— North Texas (-10½, 57½, -370) at Florida International (+310), 4 p.m.

— California (-2, 45½, -135) at Stanford (+115), 4 p.m.

— No. 4 Oregon (+140) at No. 24 Utah (-3½, 58½, -160), 4:30 p.m.

— Vanderbilt (no ML) at No. 10 Mississippi (-35½, 65, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— South Alabama (+2,000) at Tennessee (-28, 61½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia Tech (+235) at Miami (Fla.) (-7, 56, -275), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 9 Oklahoma State (-10, 55, -400) at Texas Tech (+330), 5 p.m.

— Wyoming (+190) at Utah State (-6, 52½, -220), 5 p.m.

— Louisiana-Monroe (no ML) at LSU (-29, 57½, no ML), 6 p.m.

— New Mexico (+1,800) at Boise State (-27½, 47½, -8,000), 6 p.m.

— Arizona State (-3, 59, -150) at Oregon State (+130), 7:30 p.m.

— Colorado State (-2½, 54½, -135) at Hawaii (+115), 8 p.m.

