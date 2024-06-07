101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Poker

Poker legend suffers shocking bad beat, eliminated from WSOP event

Erik Seidel plays in a U.S. Poker Open event in April 2024 at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in ...
Erik Seidel plays in a U.S. Poker Open event in April 2024 at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in Las Vegas. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
More Stories
Matt Glantz pulls the $1 million bounty during the World Series of Poker $1,000 buy-in Million ...
‘It’s a lottery’: WSOP Mystery Bounty event draws huge field seeking $1M
The Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault shares a laugh while playing poker with Daniel Negrean ...
Golden Knights star gets poker lesson on opening day of WSOP
5 things to watch at the 2024 World Series of Poker
A dealer straightens their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe ...
Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas includes more than WSOP
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 8:52 pm
 

Erik Seidel has seen nearly everything at the poker table during his Hall of Fame career.

But Seidel took one of the worst bad beats of this year’s World Series of Poker on Thursday and was denied a chance for his 11th career bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories at the WSOP.

With 21 players remaining in the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em 8-Handed event at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Seidel entered a hand against Sami Bechahed, who checked from the big blind after Seidel limped from the small blind.

Seidel held queen-four of spades and smashed the flop of queen-10-2, making top pair and a flush draw. Bechahed also had a flush draw with nine-seven of spades and called Seidel’s 50,000-chip bet.

The turn was the jack of spades, giving Seidel the higher flush. He checked to Bechahed, who bet 135,000 chips into a pot of 250,000. Seidel raised to 450,000 and Bechahed wasted little time moving all-in. Seidel called for his remaining stack and had a 98 percent chance of winning the hand.

The only card that could save Bechahed was the eight of spades, and the three-time WSOP circuit winner started counting out his chips in anticipation of sending them to Seidel.

But Bechahed hit his one-outer on the river, as the eight of spades gave him a straight flush and the winning hand. Seidel could only shrug as he shook his opponent’s hand and departed.

Seidel earned $26,007 for 21st place but was hoping to break a tie for second place on the all-time bracelet list with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey. Seidel won his 10th career bracelet in December at WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas when he took down the $50,000 buy-in Super High Roller for $1.7 million.

Bechahed later exited the tournament in 15th place and earned $32,059.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
5 things to watch at the 2024 World Series of Poker
recommend 2
Golden Knights star gets poker lesson on opening day of WSOP
recommend 3
Golden Knights star to appear at opening of World Series of Poker
recommend 4
Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas includes more than WSOP
recommend 5
‘It’s a lottery’: WSOP Mystery Bounty event draws huge field seeking $1M
recommend 6
Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino