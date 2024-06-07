Poker legend suffers shocking bad beat, eliminated from WSOP event

Erik Seidel suffered one of the worst bad beats of this year’s World Series of Poker on Thursday, costing him a chance to go for his 11th career bracelet.

5 things to watch at the 2024 World Series of Poker

Erik Seidel plays in a U.S. Poker Open event in April 2024 at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in Las Vegas. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Erik Seidel has seen nearly everything at the poker table during his Hall of Fame career.

But Seidel took one of the worst bad beats of this year’s World Series of Poker on Thursday and was denied a chance for his 11th career bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories at the WSOP.

With 21 players remaining in the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em 8-Handed event at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Seidel entered a hand against Sami Bechahed, who checked from the big blind after Seidel limped from the small blind.

Seidel held queen-four of spades and smashed the flop of queen-10-2, making top pair and a flush draw. Bechahed also had a flush draw with nine-seven of spades and called Seidel’s 50,000-chip bet.

WHAT IS GOING ON!? 🤯🤯🤯 Early contender for hand of the summer at the @WSOP between @Erik_Seidel and @SoWIZZSami. 📺: https://t.co/RDDbISuhxe Use code WSOP24 to save $20 on an annual PokerGO subscription. pic.twitter.com/1IGifXoTzG — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 7, 2024

The turn was the jack of spades, giving Seidel the higher flush. He checked to Bechahed, who bet 135,000 chips into a pot of 250,000. Seidel raised to 450,000 and Bechahed wasted little time moving all-in. Seidel called for his remaining stack and had a 98 percent chance of winning the hand.

The only card that could save Bechahed was the eight of spades, and the three-time WSOP circuit winner started counting out his chips in anticipation of sending them to Seidel.

But Bechahed hit his one-outer on the river, as the eight of spades gave him a straight flush and the winning hand. Seidel could only shrug as he shook his opponent’s hand and departed.

I just got the luckiest I’ve ever been in my life in a hand against Erik Seidel. Flush over flush all in on turn. River one out for straight flush.

20 left in the $5k 8-max. LFG — Sami 🇫🇷 (@SoWIZZSami) June 7, 2024

Seidel earned $26,007 for 21st place but was hoping to break a tie for second place on the all-time bracelet list with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey. Seidel won his 10th career bracelet in December at WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas when he took down the $50,000 buy-in Super High Roller for $1.7 million.

Bechahed later exited the tournament in 15th place and earned $32,059.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.